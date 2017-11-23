Global Digital Pathology Systems Strategic Business Report 2017 - FDA Approval for WSI System Opens Up a World of Opportunities for Digital Pathology Market

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Digital Pathology Systems: Providing Accuracy, Efficient Analysis, and Cost Reduction Benefits to Pathology Practices

Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs to Aid Growth of Digital Pathology Systems Market

Developed Markets to Maintain Dominance

Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Growth in Emerging Nations

Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market, Image Analysis Software to Record Fast Growth

FDA Approval for WSI System Opens Up a World of Opportunities for Digital Pathology Market

Innovative Software Solutions for Digital Pathology Systems

Virtual Microscopy

Digitization of Microscopic Slides to Drive Growth

Disease Diagnosis

The Major Application of Digital Pathology Systems

Hospitals and Laboratories Dominate Digital Pathology Systems Market

Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

Technology Related Challenges Hold Back Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

The Future in Retrospect



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Competitive Marketplace

Leica Dominates the Market

Philips' IntelliSite Pathology System

An Advanced Digital Pathology Solution



3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

The Many Advantages of Digital Pathology over Traditional Pathology

The Invaluable Connected Data Made Possible by Digital Pathology Systems

The Need for Automation in Tissue Analysis

Workflow Efficiencies: A Key Market Driver for Digital Pathology Systems

Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs Drives Demand for Digital Systems

Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology

Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Evolves to Computational Pathology

Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics

Technological Advancements Ease Issues in Digital Pathology Adoption

Possibilities Ahead in Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Systems Continue to Widen their Scope

Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer Misdiagnoses

Move towards Hosted Technology: The New Fad

Digital Pathology as a Service Eludes Cost-based Issues

Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to Developing Nations

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation Extends Opportunity for Digital Pathology

Rising Penetration of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for Digital Pathology

Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit the Market

Digital Pathology Images and the Quality Concerns

Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditures Turbo Charge Digital Pathology

Burgeoning Global Population: A Strong Business Case for Market Growth

Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator

Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market

High Costs

Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions

Other Issues



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Pathology

Digital Pathology: Computer-Enabled Pathology Process

Digital Pathology System: Components

Slide Scanners

Analytics

Storage

Communication

Applications

Remote Reviewing

Digital-Assisted Mathematical Analysis

Data Storage

Telepathology

Static Telepathology

Dynamic Telepathology

Hybrid Telepathology

Bio-banking

Multinational Integration

Tissue Microarray Analysis

A Review of Information Archival and Retrieval in Digital Pathology

Storage and Interoperability

Location and Internal Communication

Systems and Data Reliability

Image Life-Cycle Management

IT infrastructure and Management Costs

Factors Affecting Information Archival

Digital Pathology Management Systems

Benefits of Digital Pathology Systems

Easier Analysis and Archival & Retrieval of Digital Images

Access to Digital Slide Images Anytime Anywhere



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Inspirata and Lab Information System Create Bi-Direction Interface

Applied Spectral Imaging Introduces PathFusion and HiPathPro for Digital Pathology

OptraSCAN Unveils Frozen Sections Whole Slide Imaging Scanner

OptraSCAN Introduces On-Demand Digital Pathology System

Proscia Launches New Product for Digital Clinical Workflows in Anatomic Path Labs

microDimensions Launches Anyslide Cloud-based Digital Pathology Platform

Proscia Launches New Software as a Lab Concept

Philips Gains FDA Approval for First Digital pathology Whole Slide Imaging System

Leica Demonstrates Aperio VERSA Digital Pathology System

PerkinElmer Introduces Vectra Polaris Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging System

OptraSCAN Introduces On-Demand Image Analysis Suite

Philips Launches New Digital Pathology and Computational Pathology Solutions

Huron Updates TissueScope Whole Slide Imaging Platform

OptraSCAN Introduces Fluorescent Whole Slide Imaging Scanner

ViewsIQ Unveils Panoptiq Digital Slide Imaging Platform

Definiens Introduces VeriTrova for Supporting Translational and Biomarker Research of Takeda

Proscia Launches New Image Analysis Applications for Cancer Research

Sheffield and Hull NHS Hospitals Develop Novel Digital Pathology Network

OptraSCAN Introduces 120-slide Whole Slide Imaging Scanner

TRIBVN Unveils CaloPix 3.1.2 Software

Pathcore Introduces Pathcore Web

Optra Systems Unveils Subscription-based On-Demand Digital Pathology System

microDimensions Introduces Upgrade for Digital Pathology Viewer

Clearpath Unveils Clearpath 3.0 for Dermatopathology

Omnyx Rolls Out Dynamyx Digital Pathology Software

Visiopharm Launches New VIS 6.0 Version

PerkinElmer Unveils Vectra 3 System for Quantitative Pathology Imaging Research

Leica Launches New Aperio Digital Pathology Products

Objective Pathology Launches MyObjective Digital Pathology Image Management Server

Leica Introduces Aperio LV1 Digital Pathology System for Telepathology

Glencoe Software Introduces PathViewer for Digital Pathology

Leica Launches VERSA Digital Pathology Research Scanner

Sectra Launches New Solution for Digital Pathology Images

Proscia Launches Cloud-Based Digital Pathology Software Platform

Inspirata Unveils New Solutions for Digital Pathology

Huron Unveils New Whole Slide Scanners



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Inspirata Inks Agreement with Leica Biosystems to Expand Digital Pathology Scanners Portfolio

Inspirata and Elsevier Collaborate

Neagen and Visiopharm Announce Integration of PACS and Image Analysis

Philips Transforms Austrian Labs with IntelliSite Pathology Solution

OptraSCAN Enters into Agreement with Kansas Pathology Consultants

Vsternorrland County Council Selects Sectra's Digital Pathology Solution

Leica and Kuwait Ministry of Health Enter into Partnership

TRIBVN, Hamamatsu and CHUM Partner for Centre of Excellence in Digital Pathology

Philips Collaborates with PathAI

Corista and Elsevier Collaborate for Improving Digital Pathology Workflow

Proscia and Huron Enter into Partnership for Integrated Digital Pathology Scanner-Software Solution

Leica Enters into Strategic Partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals

ADS Biotec and ViewsIQ in Strategic Partnership for Pathology Software

Opta-Tech to Distribute Sectra's Digital Pathology Solution in Poland

Visiopharm Takes Over LRI Imaging

Pathcore and Visiopharm in Partnership for Digital Pathology Solution

Sectra Enters into Agreement with Visiopharm

Mikroscan and QualityStar Forge Partnership

Inspirata Takes Over Precision Medicine Network

Leica Integrates CEREBRO System with Psyche's Products

Philips and Visiopharm Ink Licensing Agreement

Philips Takes Over PathXL

Leica Collaborates with UCLA for Digital Pathology

ISENET Inks Global Distribution Agreement with Visiopharm

Mikroscan and XIFIN Enter into Partnership

Roche Acquires Leeds Virtual Microscope Technology

Omnyx Gains FDA Approval for Creation of Digital Pathology System

Sectra Takes Over RxEye

NantOmics Concludes Round A Financing for OptraSCAN

Path Links Upgrades to Digital pathology Network

Ensigna Acquires TISSUEScope LE from Huron

Philips Collaborates with Genomic Health for Digital Pathology

Inspirata Inks Reseller and Integration Agreement with mTuitive

Philips and Mount Sinai Health System Enter into Agreement Digital pathology Repository

Philips and Inspirata Enter into Joint Development Agreement

Omnyx Inks MoU with Argent Global Services

CliniSys Partners with Mawell

SeongKohn and Pixcelldata Partner to Introduce Digital Pathology Software in Korea

Huron Rebrands into Huron Digital Pathology



