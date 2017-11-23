Global Digital Pathology Systems Strategic Business Report 2017 - FDA Approval for WSI System Opens Up a World of Opportunities for Digital Pathology Market

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Digital Pathology Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Pathology Systems in US$ Thousand.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary)
- Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. (USA)
- Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)
- Corista LLC (USA)
- Definiens AG (Germany)
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)
- Huron Digital Pathology, Inc. (Canada)
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)
- MikroScan Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Olympus Corporation (Japan)
- Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
- Pixcelldata Ltd. (Ireland)
- Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
- VMscope GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Digital Pathology Systems: Providing Accuracy, Efficient Analysis, and Cost Reduction Benefits to Pathology Practices
Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs to Aid Growth of Digital Pathology Systems Market
Developed Markets to Maintain Dominance
Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Growth in Emerging Nations
Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market, Image Analysis Software to Record Fast Growth
FDA Approval for WSI System Opens Up a World of Opportunities for Digital Pathology Market
Innovative Software Solutions for Digital Pathology Systems
Virtual Microscopy
Digitization of Microscopic Slides to Drive Growth
Disease Diagnosis
The Major Application of Digital Pathology Systems
Hospitals and Laboratories Dominate Digital Pathology Systems Market
Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems
Technology Related Challenges Hold Back Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems
The Future in Retrospect
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Competitive Marketplace
Leica Dominates the Market
Philips' IntelliSite Pathology System
An Advanced Digital Pathology Solution
3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
The Many Advantages of Digital Pathology over Traditional Pathology
The Invaluable Connected Data Made Possible by Digital Pathology Systems
The Need for Automation in Tissue Analysis
Workflow Efficiencies: A Key Market Driver for Digital Pathology Systems
Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs Drives Demand for Digital Systems
Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology
Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital Pathology
Digital Pathology Evolves to Computational Pathology
Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics
Technological Advancements Ease Issues in Digital Pathology Adoption
Possibilities Ahead in Digital Pathology
Digital Pathology Systems Continue to Widen their Scope
Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases
Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer Misdiagnoses
Move towards Hosted Technology: The New Fad
Digital Pathology as a Service Eludes Cost-based Issues
Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to Developing Nations
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation Extends Opportunity for Digital Pathology
Rising Penetration of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for Digital Pathology
Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit the Market
Digital Pathology Images and the Quality Concerns
Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditures Turbo Charge Digital Pathology
Burgeoning Global Population: A Strong Business Case for Market Growth
Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator
Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market
High Costs
Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions
Other Issues
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Pathology
Digital Pathology: Computer-Enabled Pathology Process
Digital Pathology System: Components
Slide Scanners
Analytics
Storage
Communication
Applications
Remote Reviewing
Digital-Assisted Mathematical Analysis
Data Storage
Telepathology
Static Telepathology
Dynamic Telepathology
Hybrid Telepathology
Bio-banking
Multinational Integration
Tissue Microarray Analysis
A Review of Information Archival and Retrieval in Digital Pathology
Storage and Interoperability
Location and Internal Communication
Systems and Data Reliability
Image Life-Cycle Management
IT infrastructure and Management Costs
Factors Affecting Information Archival
Digital Pathology Management Systems
Benefits of Digital Pathology Systems
Easier Analysis and Archival & Retrieval of Digital Images
Access to Digital Slide Images Anytime Anywhere
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Inspirata and Lab Information System Create Bi-Direction Interface
Applied Spectral Imaging Introduces PathFusion and HiPathPro for Digital Pathology
OptraSCAN Unveils Frozen Sections Whole Slide Imaging Scanner
OptraSCAN Introduces On-Demand Digital Pathology System
Proscia Launches New Product for Digital Clinical Workflows in Anatomic Path Labs
microDimensions Launches Anyslide Cloud-based Digital Pathology Platform
Proscia Launches New Software as a Lab Concept
Philips Gains FDA Approval for First Digital pathology Whole Slide Imaging System
Leica Demonstrates Aperio VERSA Digital Pathology System
PerkinElmer Introduces Vectra Polaris Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging System
OptraSCAN Introduces On-Demand Image Analysis Suite
Philips Launches New Digital Pathology and Computational Pathology Solutions
Huron Updates TissueScope Whole Slide Imaging Platform
OptraSCAN Introduces Fluorescent Whole Slide Imaging Scanner
ViewsIQ Unveils Panoptiq Digital Slide Imaging Platform
Definiens Introduces VeriTrova for Supporting Translational and Biomarker Research of Takeda
Proscia Launches New Image Analysis Applications for Cancer Research
Sheffield and Hull NHS Hospitals Develop Novel Digital Pathology Network
OptraSCAN Introduces 120-slide Whole Slide Imaging Scanner
TRIBVN Unveils CaloPix 3.1.2 Software
Pathcore Introduces Pathcore Web
Optra Systems Unveils Subscription-based On-Demand Digital Pathology System
microDimensions Introduces Upgrade for Digital Pathology Viewer
Clearpath Unveils Clearpath 3.0 for Dermatopathology
Omnyx Rolls Out Dynamyx Digital Pathology Software
Visiopharm Launches New VIS 6.0 Version
PerkinElmer Unveils Vectra 3 System for Quantitative Pathology Imaging Research
Leica Launches New Aperio Digital Pathology Products
Objective Pathology Launches MyObjective Digital Pathology Image Management Server
Leica Introduces Aperio LV1 Digital Pathology System for Telepathology
Glencoe Software Introduces PathViewer for Digital Pathology
Leica Launches VERSA Digital Pathology Research Scanner
Sectra Launches New Solution for Digital Pathology Images
Proscia Launches Cloud-Based Digital Pathology Software Platform
Inspirata Unveils New Solutions for Digital Pathology
Huron Unveils New Whole Slide Scanners
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Inspirata Inks Agreement with Leica Biosystems to Expand Digital Pathology Scanners Portfolio
Inspirata and Elsevier Collaborate
Neagen and Visiopharm Announce Integration of PACS and Image Analysis
Philips Transforms Austrian Labs with IntelliSite Pathology Solution
OptraSCAN Enters into Agreement with Kansas Pathology Consultants
Vsternorrland County Council Selects Sectra's Digital Pathology Solution
Leica and Kuwait Ministry of Health Enter into Partnership
TRIBVN, Hamamatsu and CHUM Partner for Centre of Excellence in Digital Pathology
Philips Collaborates with PathAI
Corista and Elsevier Collaborate for Improving Digital Pathology Workflow
Proscia and Huron Enter into Partnership for Integrated Digital Pathology Scanner-Software Solution
Leica Enters into Strategic Partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals
ADS Biotec and ViewsIQ in Strategic Partnership for Pathology Software
Opta-Tech to Distribute Sectra's Digital Pathology Solution in Poland
Visiopharm Takes Over LRI Imaging
Pathcore and Visiopharm in Partnership for Digital Pathology Solution
Sectra Enters into Agreement with Visiopharm
Mikroscan and QualityStar Forge Partnership
Inspirata Takes Over Precision Medicine Network
Leica Integrates CEREBRO System with Psyche's Products
Philips and Visiopharm Ink Licensing Agreement
Philips Takes Over PathXL
Leica Collaborates with UCLA for Digital Pathology
ISENET Inks Global Distribution Agreement with Visiopharm
Mikroscan and XIFIN Enter into Partnership
Roche Acquires Leeds Virtual Microscope Technology
Omnyx Gains FDA Approval for Creation of Digital Pathology System
Sectra Takes Over RxEye
NantOmics Concludes Round A Financing for OptraSCAN
Path Links Upgrades to Digital pathology Network
Ensigna Acquires TISSUEScope LE from Huron
Philips Collaborates with Genomic Health for Digital Pathology
Inspirata Inks Reseller and Integration Agreement with mTuitive
Philips and Mount Sinai Health System Enter into Agreement Digital pathology Repository
Philips and Inspirata Enter into Joint Development Agreement
Omnyx Inks MoU with Argent Global Services
CliniSys Partners with Mawell
SeongKohn and Pixcelldata Partner to Introduce Digital Pathology Software in Korea
Huron Rebrands into Huron Digital Pathology
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 59)
- The United States (29)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (21)
- France (1)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rcwnbq/digital_pathology
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716