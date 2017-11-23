Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Results of AGM and Directorate Change

23 November 2017



Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Change

The Company announces that at its Tenth Annual General Meeting ("AGM') held earlier today, all ordinary resolutions (Resolutions 1 to 10) set out in the Notice of AGM dated 21 September 2017 (the "Notice') were duly passed.

At the same AGM noted above, the following Special and Extraordinary Resolutions were also passed:

Resolution 11:

THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby empowered to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company up to the maximum permitted under the London Stock Exchange's AIM market regulations, being up to 33% of the issued share capital of the Company, which authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2018 (unless previously varied, revoked or renewed by the Company in general meeting) or, if earlier, the date falling 18 months from the passing of these resolutions, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Resolution 12:

THAT the Directors be and are hereby empowered to allot ordinary shares wholly for cash and/or to sell ordinary shares from Treasury wholly for cash, on a non pre-emptive basis, provided that:

this power shall be limited to the allotment or sale of up to the aggregate number of ordinary shares as represent less than 20 per cent. of the number of ordinary shares already admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market for listed securities immediately following the passing of this resolution; such allotment shall be in accordance with the rights contained in the Company's Articles of Association; this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2018; and the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted or sold after such expiry and the Directors may allot or sell ordinary shares in pursuance of such offer.

Resolution 13:

THAT the Company continue as constituted.

The breakdown of voting percentages for each resolution (on a total votes cast basis) follows:

For Against

Resolution 1

99.99%

0.01% Resolution 2 99.99% 0.01% Resolution 3 84.52% 15.48% Resolution 4 99.99% 0.01% Resolution 5 86.87% 13.13% Resolution 6 99.99% 0.02% Resolution 7 86.87% 13.13% Resolution 8 99.99% 0.01% Resolution 9 99.99% 0.01% Resolution 10 99.98% 0.02% Resolution 11 99.99% 0.01% Resolution 12 92.39% 7.61% Resolution 13 87.21% 12.79%

Discretionary votes received were voted in favour of a Resolution and are counted in the proportion of votes 'for'. Votes withheld are not included as a vote withheld is not a vote in Law and is not counted towards the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a Resolution.

Directorate Change

Following the AGM, Mr Collins retired from the Board with immediate effect and Mr Christopher Waldron has succeeded Mr Collins as Chairman of the Board. The Company wishes to thank Mr Collins for his contribution during his Chairmanship.

