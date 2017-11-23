Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest announces interim management statement for 9M 2017 23-Nov-2017 / 12:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today publishes its IFRS interim management statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2017. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 ? Revenue USD 4,556 mn (+52.4% compared to 9M 2016) ? EBITDA USD 1,544 mn (+80.8% y-o-y) ? EBITDA margin 33.9% vs. 28.6% for 9M 2016 ? Net Income USD 1,089 mn (+53.8% y-o-y) ? Total Debt USD 4,399 mn (+5.2% compared to 31 December 2016) ? Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 2.0x vs. 2.5x as of 31 December 2016 ? Capital Expenditure USD 335 mn (+45.7% y-o-y) ? Total Assets USD 6,209 mn (flat compared to 31 December 2016) KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS IN Q3 2017 ? Launch of HBI-3 Plant at LGOK with a design capacity of 1.8 mn tonnes of HBI per year ? Completion of technical re-equipping of DRI unit #2 at OEMK ? Signing of long-term iron ore product supply contracts with Evraz, Severstal and Mechel ? Early partial repayment of PXF-2016 for a total consideration of USD 100 mn ? Election of new composition of Board of Directors Full press release is available at http://www.metalloinvest.com/en/investors/financial-results/ [1] # # # # For further information, please contact: Artem Lavrishchev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com ?: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (10%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: QRT TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4910 End of Announcement EQS News Service 632139 23-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6adc3316b68a4de38cda13cfd64205de&application_id=632139&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

