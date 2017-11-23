Adhesives Markets, 2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Where Do Opportunities Lie

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Adhesives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Adhesives in volume (Thousand Pounds) & value (US$ Thousand) by the following Chemical Type:
- Styrene Butadiene Rubber
- Phenolic
- Polyolefin
- Epoxy
- Starch & Dextrin
- Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion)
- Urea Formaldehyde
- Polyvinyl Acetal
- Polyvinyl Acetate
- Neoprene
- Thermoplastic Rubber
- Polyurethane
- Natural Rubber
- Protein
- Furan
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Reclaimed Rubber
- Silicate
- Silicone Rubber
- Polyamide
- Polyvinyl Alcohol
- Nitrile
- Butyl Rubber & PIB
- Polyester
- Ethylene
- Bitumen
- Miscellaneous
The report profiles 264 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)
- Adhesives Technology Corp. (USA)
- Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Ashland, Inc. (USA)
- Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)
- Bemis Associates, Inc. (USA)
- Berry Global, Inc. (USA)
- Bostik, Inc. (USA)
- Covestro AG (Germany)
- DIC Corporation (Japan)
- DowDuPont (USA)
- DYMAX Corp. (USA)
- Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA)
- H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Huntsman Corporation (USA)
- Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
- Permatex, Inc. (USA)
- LORD Corporation (USA)
- Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)
- Momentive (USA)
- PPG Industries (USA)
- RPM International, Inc. (USA)
- DAP Products, Inc. (USA)
- Sika AG (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Rudimentary Industry Roundup
Where Do Opportunities Lie?
Raw Material Availability
A Crucial Factor for Adhesive Manufacturing
Manufacturing Shift to Low Cost Destinations
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Urbanization
A Mega Growth Driver
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Adhesives in Developing Countries
Market Outlook
Competition
Market Share Statistics
Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Adhesives Market
Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond
2. KEY PRODUCT TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Conventional Adhesive Technology: An Overview
Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives: A Breakthrough in Adhesive Technologies
Cyanoacrylates
Epoxies
Rising Demand and Product Innovation Boost Industrial Adhesives Market
Overview of Automotive Adhesives Market
Wood Adhesives Market to Exhibit Decent Growth
Competitive Scenario & Key Players
Overview of Electronic Adhesives Market
Increasing Adoption in Various End-Use Sectors Drive the Market
Surface Mounting Application to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Expansion of End-Use Industries Propels Demand for Glass Bonding Adhesives
Robust Packaged Food Industry to Impel Label Adhesives Market
Confluence of Positive Factors to Propel Metal Bonding Adhesives Market
Emerging Economies Provide Growth Platform for Roofing Adhesives Market
High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market Gather Stream
Rising Consumption of Packaged Food Propels Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market
Robust Demand from End-Use Sectors Drive Acrylic Adhesives Market
Acrylic Based Adhesives
The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market - A Review
Non-Woven Adhesives Witness Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets
Composite Adhesives Market Continues to Experience Notable Expansion
Hot Melt Adhesives Market Maintains Strong Momentum
Economic Growth and Consumer Trends Shape Hot Melt Adhesives Market
Players Eye on Global Expansion
Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Experiencing Consistent Growth
An Overview of Anaerobic Adhesives Market
Emerging Economies to Provide Significant Impetus to Epoxy Adhesives Market
Overview of Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market
Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market
Packaging Remains Promising Application Area
Developing Economies Provide Significant Push to Tile & Stone Adhesive Market
Demand for Solvent-Free, Sustainable Products Drives UV Adhesives Market
An Overview of Waterproof Adhesives Market
Growth of End-Use Industries Provides Impetus to Polyurethane Adhesives Market
Robust Demand from Automotive and Aircraft Industries to Fuel Structural Adhesives Market
Demand for Pre-Packed Food to Drive Rigid Packaging Adhesives Market
Rising Use in Common and Commercial Glues Drives Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market
Water-Based Adhesives
The Most Popular Major Adhesive Technology
Styrene Butadiene Rubber Based Adhesives
A Major Revenue Contributor
Product Developments Spearhead Market Growth
Need to Achieve Product Differentiation Encouraging Product Innovations
Environmental Friendly Products Poised to Benefit
Solvent Based Adhesives Set to Lose Ground to Eco Friendly Green Technologies
Radiation Cured Adhesives Gain Traction
Focus on Innovation in Adhesives
Select Technological Advancements
3M's Multi-Material Composite Urethane Scotch-Weld Adhesives
Advancement Benefit Medical and Automotive Industry
Henkel's Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives
Uses and Applications
3. END MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Comeback of the World Construction Sector to Spur Growth in the Market
Adhesives - Playing a Key Role in Automobile Manufacturing
Opportunity Indicators
Adhesives - Finding Use in Every Nook & Corner of the Car
Growing Auto Manufacturer Focus on Light Weight & Flat Design Vehicle Models Drive Strong Business Case for Adhesives
Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to Drive Demand
A Look into Environmental Norms Driving Industry Focus on Light Weight Vehicles & Indirectly Boosting Demand for Adhesives
Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape
Assembly Operations, Footwear & Woodwork Applications Driving Significant Demand for Adhesives
Electronics Sector Provides Traction to Specialized Conductive Adhesive Systems
Medical Adhesives: A Growing Application Area
Flexible Packaging Industry
Novel Adhesive Solutions Need of the Hour
Use of Adhesives in Food Packaging
Ecommerce Boosts Demand for Advanced Adhesives
Regulatory Demands and Technical Challenges
Pressure Sensitive Applications
Driving Significant Gains in Adhesives Market
Opportunity Indicators
Aerospace - A Potential Market for Adhesives
Underwater-Marine Applications to Sustain Demand for Specialized Marine Adhesives
Solar Energy Opens Up a New Avenue for Future Growth
Construction Industry Moves towards Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive
Adhesives Cannibalize Sales of Mechanical Fasteners
Nanotechnology to Benefit Adhesive Manufacturing
High Margins Put Advanced Adhesives in Driving Seat
Key Challenges for Adhesives
Availability and Pricing of Raw Materials
Environmental Concerns
Adhesive's Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures
Expensive Repairing Costs
Need for Improved Confidence on the Longevity
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Adhesives: A Definition
Chemistry Behind Adhesion
Substrate Contact
Historic Milestones
Classification of Adhesives (Based on their Chemical Constitution)
Styrene Butadiene Rubber based Adhesives
Phenolic Adhesives
Polyolefin Adhesives
Polyethylene based Adhesives
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Adhesives
Polypropylene Resins
Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Resins
Polysulfide Adhesives
Epoxy Adhesives
Starch & Dextrin based Adhesives
Acrylic Adhesives
Modified Acrylic Adhesives
Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives
Cyanoacrylates Adhesives
Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Acrylic Film Adhesives
Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives
Melamine Formaldehyde Adhesives
Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives
Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives
Neoprene Adhesives
Thermoplastic Rubber based Adhesives
Polyurethane Adhesives
Thermoplastic Polyurethane Adhesives
Thermoset Polyurethane Adhesives
Natural Rubber based Adhesives
Protein based Adhesives
Furan Adhesives
Polyvinyl Chloride based Adhesives
Reclaimed Rubber based Adhesives
Silicate Adhesives
Silicone Rubber based Adhesives
Silicone Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Polyamide Adhesives
Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives
Nitrile Adhesives
Butyl Rubber & Polyisobutylene Adhesives
Polyester Adhesives
Saturated Polyester Adhesives
Unsaturated Polyester Adhesives
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesives
Bitumen based Adhesives
Miscellaneous Adhesives
Other Elastomeric Adhesives
Other Synthetic Resin Adhesives and Sealants
Other Natural and Inorganic Products
Classification of Adhesives by Select Category
5. GLOBAL ADHESIVES: A LOOK INTO KEY END-USER APPLICATION AREAS
Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Tapes, Assembly, Consumer, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key End-Use Applications of Adhesives
Consumer Markets
Art and Hobby Adhesives
Auto Aftermarket Adhesives
Beauty Care Products
Do-It-Yourself Adhesives
Paper and School Type Adhesives
Dental and Medical Adhesives
Electrical and Electronic Bonding
Battery Cover Sealing and Battery Assembly
Cable Sealing
Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive Bonding
Motor and Magnet Bonding
Printed Circuit Boards
Pressure Sensitive Applications
Other Markets
Industrial Assembly
Abrasive Bonding
Appliance Assembly
Bookbinding
Carpet Bonding
Filter and Heat Exchanger Assembly
Foam Bonding
Footwear Bonding
Foundry Bonding
Friction Materials
Handles on Knives and Other Utensils, Containers, etc.
Inflatables
Insulating and Other Glass Bonding
Insulation
Non-Wovens
Office Partitions and Built-in Furniture
Signs
Sporting Goods
Textile Assembly
Other Adhesive Applications
On-Site Construction and Repair
Anti-Slip Material Bonding
Ceramic Tile Bonding
Concrete Bonding and Additives
Decorative Applications
Floor Tile, Carpet and Continuous Flooring
General Caulking and Sealing
Geomembranes and Geotextiles
Natural Stone Bonding
Weakness of Natural Stone Bonding Market
Factors Influencing Natural Stone Bonding Market
Pipe Bonding
Pipe, Cable, and Wire Wrap
Roofing Applications of Adhesives
Sealants for High Rise Windows
Sealants for Penetration Fire Barriers
Signs, Field Assemble & Sealing
Wallcovering, Decorative
Wallcovering, Drywall
Wood and Wood Composites Bonding
Other On-Site Construction Applications
Electrical Cable Conduit
Glass Bonding
Steel Reinforcing Plates to Concrete
Packaging
Bottle Cap Liners
Cans Ends and Side Seam Bonding
Case and Carton Sealing
Cigarettes and Cigars
Coextrusion Tiecoats
Corrugated Paper Container and Carton Bonding
Grocery Packaging
Labels and Gummed Tapes
Non-Pressure Sensitive Labels
Pressure Sensitive Labels
Paper Cups, Paper Cores, and Paper Tubes
Tape Adhesives
Other Adhesives Used in Packaging Applications
Transportation
Advanced Composite Bonding
Aircraft and Aerospace
Auto, Recreational Vehicle and Truck Bonding
Hem Flange Bonding
Interior and Exterior Trim Bonding
Auto Aftermarket (Professional)
Fuel Tank and Other Sealants
High Temperature Applications
Marine Applications
Marine Applications of Sealants
Safety Glass Laminating
Threadlocking and Retaining
Weather Stripping and Gasket Bonding
Wood Products and Related Industries
Drywall Manufacture
Furniture Bonding
General Wood Bonding
Plywood
Miscellaneous Markets
Aerosol Packaged Adhesives
Jewelry
Office and School Supplies
Postage Stamps and Other Government Use Adhesives
Miscellaneous Tapes and Labels
Other Uses of Adhesives
Instrumentation
Protective Clothing
Toys
6. REGULATIONS IMPACTING THE ADHESIVES INDUSTRY OVER THE YEARS
Year Y2K Onwards
The 1990s
7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Avery Dennison Unveils Advanced Line of Adhesives
Actega Introduces UV Laminating Adhesive Range
Dow Unveils New Adhesive Adcotetm L86-500
Ashland Launches Two New Solvent-Based PS Adhesives
Ashland Unveils Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Bostik Launches Bosti-Set
Sun Chemical Unveils FINEPLUS HM Adhesives Product Line from DIC Corporation
Eurobond Adhesives Introduces FlexiFix
LORD Unveils Epoxy-Modified Acrylic Adhesive
DIC Introduces PASLIM VM Series of Dry Laminating Adhesives
Bostik Unveils Olefin Elastic Attachment Adhesive
LORD Introduces Two New IMB Adhesives
Jowat Launches New Jowatherm-Reaktant 64
2.00 Adhesive
Henkel Unveils New Waterproof Construction Adhesive
LATICRETE Introduces TRI-LITE Adhesive
Ashland Unveils Aroset PS 5335 Modified Acrylic PSA
Ashland Unveils Two New Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
H.B. Fuller Introduces Unique Stretchable Adhesive
Ashland Unveils Aroset PS 6449 PSA
DriTac Launches New Supreme Green Adhesive
Ashland Introduces Aroset PS 5333 PSA
LIQUID NAILS Introduces FUZE*IT Adhesive
3M Unveils New Magnet Bonding Adhesive System
DriTac Launches Eco-Friendly Adhesive
Master Bond Unveils Supreme 11HTLP Two-Part Epoxy Adhesive
Frimpeks Introduces New Line of Self-Adhesive Substrates
H.B. Fuller Introduces Advantra 8790 Adhesive
H.B. Fuller Unveils Woodworking Adhesive Solutions
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
H.B. Fuller to Take Over Royal Adhesives & Sealants
AkzoNobel Takes Over Disa Technology
Sika Takes Over ABC Sealants
AJ Adhesives & Mid America Packaging Takes Over Adhesives Plus
Saint-Gobain Takes Over TekBond
H.B. Fuller to Buy Adecol
Soudal Takes Over Mitol Adhesive Manufacturer
H.B. Fuller Takes Over Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
Stauf Adhesives Buys Advanced Adhesives Technologies
Dow Merges with DuPont
BASF Partners with HP Indigo
LORD Enters Exclusive Distribution Relationship with Saint-Gobain
R.D. Abbott Inks Distribution Agreement with LORD
Bostik Expands MRO Product Facility Distribution Network
LINTEC Takes Over MACtac Americas
Ashland Partners with HP
Royal Adhesives & Sealants Acquires Bacon Adhesives
HP Partners with Henkel
H.B. Fuller to buy Cyberbond
H.B. Fuller Takes Over Advanced Adhesives
IPS Takes Over Integra Adhesives
Synthomer to Purchase Hexion PAC Company
Covestro Signs Distribution Agreement with IMCD
Dow Partners with Nordmeccanica Spa to Bring New Technologies
3M Divest Pressurized Polyurethane Foam Adhesives
Arkema Takes Over Bostik
Bostik Inaugurates New Dallas Plant
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
