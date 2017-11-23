Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 23/11/2017 / 19:24 UTC+8 _Press Release - for immediate release_ *ARI Appoints John Leech as Senior Vice President - Mid-Life Aircraft Leasing* Hong Kong - 23 November 2017 - *Aircraft Recycling International* ("ARI" or the "Group"), the first one-stop solutions provider for used aircraft in Asia is pleased to announce the appointment of *Mr. John Leech as Senior Vice President - Mid-Life Aircraft Leasing*, effective on 17 November 2017. He will be based in ARI's Dublin office, responsible for the development and daily management of ARI's expanding used aircraft leasing. Mr. Leech is a seasoned aviation professional who brings over 20 years of aircraft leasing and remarketing experience in commercial aviation. He has a strong track record of leasing and subsequent sale of both narrow and wide body of Airbus and Boeing aircraft. He possesses significant testimony in multi-disciplines of marketing and remarketing aircraft. He also demonstrated success in negotiations with aircraft owners, lessors, manufacturers, regulatory authorities and in timely execution of transactions. "I am excited to start this new challenge with ARI and look forward to working closely with the team to further expand the strategic focus and product offerings for our industry partners," said Mr. Leech. Prior to his new role in ARI, he headed up the remarketing team at GMT Global Republic Aviation. He was responsible for the sales, leasing and remarketing of aircraft, and also took the lead to build the corporate image by establishing identity and presence of company. Prior to that, John was SVP and Head of Sales and Marketing at ORIX Aviation. *Mr. Mike Poon, Chief Executive Officer of ARI* commented, "We would like to express our warmest welcome to John. We have a busy year ahead. Adding John allows ARI team to enhance our capability across fleet remarketing. With his extensive experience and network in the aviation industry, we are confident that John is capable to lead our leasing business to reach a new level of success, enriching the used aircraft solutions we offer and strengthening our presence in the global market." _- End -_ *About Aircraft Recycling International Limited* Aircraft Recycling International Limited ("ARI"), a CALC member company, is the first in Asia to provide solutions for mid-to-end of life aftermarket aircraft. Its comprehensive used aircraft solutions include aircraft and engine leasing, direct purchase and portfolio trade, aircraft purchase and leaseback, supply of serviceable aircraft components, disassembly and recycling, MRO, aircraft conversion and more. Its aircraft recycling facility in Harbin, China, is the largest of its kind in the world. ARI fully acquired UAM in 2017 and created a global-state-of-the-art-life cycle solutions platform. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VYHIQBXKPD [1] Document title: ARI_Appointment of SVP 23/11/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1a03a180de57825b50267272bd9b98c&application_id=632161&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

