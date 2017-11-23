Global Carbon Capture and Storage Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - The Going Goes Slow for Large Scale CCS Projects

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Capture and Storage in Million Tonnes.
The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- BP plc
- Chevron Corporation
- Emissions Reduction Alberta
- GE Power
- HTC CO2 Systems Corp.
- Inventys Thermal Technologies, Inc.
- Japan CCS Co., Ltd.
- Maersk Oil
- Petrofac Ltd.
- Schlumberger Limited
- SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.
- Statoil ASA
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
- CCS
- A Critical Technology in Greenhouse Gas Reduction
- CCS Activity Boosts in Recent Years
- Current & Future Analysis
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Climate Change and the Need for Alternative Energy Sources
- Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?
- CCS Moves Ahead despite Hurdles
- Market Drivers
- Government Support
- Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide
- Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies
- Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations
- Public Communication
- Market Inhibitors
- High Cost of CCS
- Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders
- Market Uncertainty
- Technological Uncertainty
- Major Operational Industrial-Scale CCS Projects
- Overview of Large-Scale CCS Projects in Operation
- Overview of Select Cancelled CCS Projects
- Pipeline Analysis
- Major Players
- Competitive Overview in CO2 Capture
- Major Players by Category
- Competitive Overview in CO2 Transport and Storage
- Major Players by Category
3. TRENDS & ISSUES
- Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS): A Key to Sustainable Power Generation & Infrastructure Development
- The Going Goes Slow for Large Scale CCS Projects
- The Status of CCS Technologies and Deployment
- CCS in Developed and Developing Countries
- Demonstration Projects Key to CCS Growth in Developing Countries
- List of Pilot & Demonstration CCS Projects Operational Worldwide
- International Assistance for CCS Deployment in Developing Countries
- Huge Added Costs Fail to Hinder CCS Project Implementation
- Enhanced Oil Recovery
- the Sole Use of Sold Stored Carbon Dioxide, for Now
- Low Cost of Carbon Dioxide Curbing Commercial Investments towards CCS
- R&D in CCS Continues
- List of Major R&D Players in CCS Technologies by Area
- New Carbon Capture Technologies on the Anvil
- Paris Agreement
- A Game Changer for CCS?
- Benefits & Disadvantages of CCS Approach
- Benefits
- Disadvantages
- Cost
- Leakage
- Earthquakes
- Groundwater Contamination
- Environmental Concerns & Challenges
- Long Term Environmental Impact: Remains a Cause of Concern
- Low Financing in CCS
- A Major Obstacle that Needs Overcoming
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Pollution and Earth's Climate: An Introduction
- Criticality of Low-Carbon Technologies for Addressing Climate Change
- What is Carbon Capture and Storage?
- Types of CCS Technologies
- Capture
- Post-Combustion
- Pre-Combustion
- Oxy-Fuel Combustion
- Chemical Looping Combustion
- Compression
- Transportation
- Storage
- Geological Storage
- Oil and Gas Reservoirs
- Deep Saline Formations
- Unmineable Coal Seams
- Deep Ocean Storage
- Mineral Storage
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Statoil, Shell and Total Ink Agreement for Partnership in CO2 Storage
- ADM Kick Starts ICCS Project
- Gassnova Assigns Carbon Storage Development Evaluation to Statoil
- Climeworks Debuts Commercial Scale CO2 Capture from Air
- NRG Energy, JX Nippon Ink Deal to Commence Petra Nova
- Japan Commissions JCCS to Take Up Tomakomai CCS Demonstration Project
- Shell Begins Quest CCS Project
- GE Acquires Power and Grid Businesses of Alstom
- DOE and Southern Company Ink Agreement for Testing Latest Carbon Capture & Gasification Technologies
- Vattenfall and SaskPower Ink MOU on Carbon Capture & Storage
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
