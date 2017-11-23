Notification of changes to Appendix 13 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Parameter Value List



The following changes will be made:



-- Change of threshold values for margin concentration scaling -- Market group Swedish Index and Swedish Flexible Index: Threshold nr 1 from MSEK 900 to MSEK 1 200 -- Market group Swedish Index and Swedish Flexible Index: Threshold nr 2 from MSEK 1 700 to MSEK 2 200



The above changes will be implemented on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.



For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.