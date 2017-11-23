

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate increased for the third straight month in October, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.6 percent in October from 3.3 percent in September, which was revised up from 3.0 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 2.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people grew to 7,300 in October from 6,500 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 5,700.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate was also 3.6 percent in October, up from 3.0 percent in the preceding month.



