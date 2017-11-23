Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-23 13:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 24, 2017, a mandatory tender offer to buy AB "Rokiškio suris"shares (ISIN code LT0000100372) is launched. The closing date for execution of the tender offer is December 07, 2017.



The price per share is EUR 2.75. The maximum number of shares to buy is 6 594 316, and the minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system), orderbook: RSU1LTO11.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com