Ecube Labs Files Infringement Suit Against Bigbelly Over US Patent

- Ecube's Counterclaim to Bigbelly's Infringement Complaint Seeks to Ban Manufacture and Distribution of Infringing Products In US and Global Markets

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ecube Labs Co., Ltd., a world-leading smart solar-powered waste and recycling station provider specializing in data-driven smart waste management and recycling solutions, today announced that it sued Big Belly Solar, Inc. for patent infringement in connection with an ongoing lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Ecube alleges in the suit that Big Belly infringes Ecube's U.S. Patent (No. 9,821,955).The patent covers Ecube's novel system of smart waste management. Ecube's patented technology enables Ecube's licensed partners to operate a smart waste and recycling management system using smart solar-powered compactors.

"Ecube Labs is proud of the technology we have developed. We have leveraged deployments in smart city initiatives around the globe to develop the world's leading smart waste management system," saidSean Gwon, CEO of Ecube Labs. "The patent we are asserting in this case represents the important technologies in our IP portfolio, which are vital to the autonomous and intelligent functions of a smart solar-powered compactor.We filed this suit to stop Big Belly's unauthorized use of our patented technologies."

About Ecube Labs

Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. is a leading smart city solutions provider as creators of the world's foremost comprehensive smart waste and recycling systems.