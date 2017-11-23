Anesthesia Gas Blender Market Value to Reach US$ 663.3 Million by 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Anesthesia gas blenders are a high importance in the field of medical devices and various surgical procedures. The main purpose of this blender is to mix two or more gases that are administered during a surgery. Thus, an anesthesia gas blender is an important part of anesthesia delivery machine. These blenders are equipped with knobs that enable manual handling.

According to the research report, the global anesthesia gas blender market is likely to be worth US$663.3 mn in 2025 from US$400.3 mn in 2016. The overall market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast years of 2017 and 2025. From a technological point of view, the dual tube flow meter is anticipated to lead the global market. As of 2016, this technology segment held a share of 56.3% in the overall market. Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years due to rapid technological advancements.

However, the latest ones can also be electronically controlled with automation that ensure seamless flow of the gases. An anesthesia gas blender typical mixes air or oxygen with nitrous oxide along with other anesthesia gases. This mixture then administered in carefully measured quantities to patient depending on the duration of surgery.

The persistent rise in mortality rate due to incorrect anesthesia delivery has spiked the demand for anesthesia gas blenders in recent years. These blenders are so prime importance while delivering anesthesia to newborns and neonates, where precision determines everything. Thus, the demand for anesthesia gas blenders, as an advanced product to deliver accurate and controlled anesthesia during surgical procedures to the patients has augmented the growth of the global market.

Furthermore, the growing healthcare expenditure in developing economies and emerging of medical tourism have also boosted market growth in recent years. The market growth is also being fueled by the growing number of surgical procedures as they essentially demand anesthesia. The report states that the demand for anesthesia gas blenders will be directly dependent on the improving diagnoses of various diseases and disorders.

On the other hand, the global anesthesia gas blenders has to overcome of tough restraints to realize its full potential. The global market is being challenged by the lack of knowledge about advanced anesthesia gas blenders, especially in the developing countries.

Owing to this, sales of new and improved anesthesia gas blenders is expected to stagnate. Additionally, the strong presence of local players is offering the same machinery to several hospitals and ambulatory service centers at much cheaper rates, thereby eating into the revenue earnings to the international players.

Transparency Market Research observes that the competitive landscape in the global anesthesia gas blender market is quite fragmented. The strong presence of small vendors in the market has intensified the competition for the large players by eating into their profit margins. Owing to this, leading players such as EKU Electronics, HEYER Medical AG, Armstrong Medical, Farstar (Wuxi) Medical Equipment, and Becton, Dickinson and Company are expected to focus on mergers and acquisitions to expand their businesses in the developing parts of the world.

