There is potential for solar PV and storage to snap a significant share of the distributed energy industry in frontier markets, says BNEF. Both telecoms and agriculture present interesting opportunities; SE Asia is emerging as a micro grid hotspot; pay-as-you-go solar is seeing strong growth; and China is recording substantial business.

On the back of research into distributed energy in frontier, or emerging, markets, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has found that outwith the OECD and China, the distributed energy market is worth $40 billion, of which solar comprises just 3%. Diesel generators remain the technology of choice, with 2015 seeing around 29 GW of capacity added. However, there is "considerable potential" for solar to make inroads here.

New technologies and business models have the capacity to deliver both energy to the two billion people without access to a stable electricity grid, and economic opportunities, says BNEF. New business and pricing models are key to leading these fronts.

Telecoms

Telecom towers present one of the biggest opportunities for solar in the distributed market. In particular, hybrid energy systems with solar, storage and a diesel generator are said to be the cheapest way to run the towers, of which there are said to be one million worldwide with unreliable grid access. An estimated $3.8 billion is currently spent on diesel, but according to BNEF's cost projections to 2025, solar hybrid systems could be markedly cheaper.

With just 3% of the current market, there is big potential for the renewable energy to grow. Positive developments in this area include Orange's partnership with Engie on repowering towers in Senegal, the Ivory Coast and Cameroon; and Mitsui's $9 million investment in India's OMC.

Missed opportunity

According to BNEF, powering agriculture is a "missed opportunity". For instance, while India, which consumes around a fifth of electricity ...

