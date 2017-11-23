Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Markets 2016-2024 - Increasing Investments in Off Shore Oil & Gas Exploration to Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Passive Fire Protection Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Passive Fire Protection Coatings in US$ Million.
The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
- Carboline Company (USA)
- Hempel A/S (Denmark)
- Jotun Group (Norway)
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- No-Burn, Inc. (USA)
- PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Promat International NV (Belgium)
- Svt Holding GmbH (Germany)
- Teknos Group (Finland)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)
- Tremco illbruck Group GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
Prelude
Structural Fire Protection Imperative for Perseveration of Structural Integrity
Structural Applications Gradually Shift from Concrete Encasement to Advanced PFP Materials
Reactive Insulation Coatings Mitigate Fire Hazards for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composites
Material Evolution in PFP Coatings Market
Current & Future Analysis
Construction Industry
A Major End-User of PFP Coatings
Oil & Gas Refineries
A Growing Target Market for PFP Coatings
A Peek into the Competitive Landscape
2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security
A Key Driver
Maintenance of PFP Materials Increase the Longevity of Buildings
Intumescent Materials
A Safety Shield for Steel Structures
Growing Popularity of Intumescent Coatings across Various Sectors
Emerging Markets Drive Growth
Epoxy Resins to See Sizable Growth
Water-based Intumescent Coatings Find Greater Adoption
Increasing Investments in Off Shore Oil & Gas Exploration to Fuel Growth
Growing Shale Gas Production to Enhance Growth Opportunities
Intumescent Coatings Address Fire-Loads of Varying Degrees
Raw Material Supply Issues
A Bone of Contention for Intumescent Coatings
Select Key Innovations in PFP Materials
Hybrid Intumescent Coatings Address Application Challenges
Chartek Epoxy Passive Fire Protection Solutions
A Comprehensive Offering to the PFP Sector
Mesh-Free Jotachar JF750 Eliminates Complex Mesh Reinforced Systems in PFP Applications
Eggshell-based Coatings Exhibit Superior Fire Protective Performance
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Passive Fire Protection
Structural Fire Protection
Compartmentation
Opening Protection
Fire Stopping Materials
Passive Fire Protection Coatings
Cementous Coatings
Intumescent Coatings
Types of Intumescent Coatings by Type of Film
Types of Intumescent Coatings by Type of Fire
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Trelleborg to Introduce PFPs at OTD 2017
TFP to Launch New Tecnofire Intumescent Materials
Fire & Security Distributors Launches Envirograf in South Africa
Sherwin-Williams' Rolls Out FIRETEX FX9500
Michelman Introduces ProHere V 30290 Binder for Intumescent Coatings
Jotun Introduces Jotachar 1709
Berger Paints Rolls Out Intumescent Flame Resistant Coating
Sherwin-Williams Introduces Dura-Plate 2300
Technical Fibre Products Launches Tecnofire Fire Protection Material
tremco illbruck Launches SC801 Intumescent Coating
AkzoNobel Launches Chartek 8E Passive Fire Protection Coating
Perstorp to Introduce Micronized Polyols for Intumescent Coatings
AkzoNobel Rolls Out Chartek PFP Product
Sherwin-Williams Launches FIRETEX FX5062
PPG Adds New Products to STEELGUARD Intumescent Coatings Range
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Artemis Takes Over StanChem
AkzoNobel Buys Flexcrete Technologies
Hempel Invests in R&D Center for Passive Fire Protection Coatings
AkzoNobel and Benarx Solutions Ink Partnership
Jotun Opens New R&D Center at its UK Site
Advanced Insulation Takes Over Insulation Jackets Maker Covertherm
W. R. Grace to Separate Construction Products and Packaging Technologies Businesses
Firestop Services Acquires Air Fire Systems
tremco illbruck Acquires Firetherm
Sherwin-Williams Obtains Approval for Firetex FX5120 for Concrete Structures
PPG Industries Opens New R&D Center
PPG Takes Over Hi-Temp Coatings Technology
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 91 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 103)
- The United States (24)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (51)
- France (2)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (25)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f7kft7/passive_fire
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716