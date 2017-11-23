Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Markets 2016-2024 - Increasing Investments in Off Shore Oil & Gas Exploration to Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Passive Fire Protection Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Passive Fire Protection Coatings in US$ Million.

The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AkzoNobel N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Carboline Company ( USA )

) Hempel A/S ( Denmark )

) Jotun Group ( Norway )

) Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) No-Burn, Inc. ( USA )

) PPG Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Promat International NV ( Belgium )

) Svt Holding GmbH ( Germany )

) Teknos Group ( Finland )

) The Sherwin-Williams Company ( USA )

) Tremco illbruck Group GmbH ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. OUTLOOK

Prelude

Structural Fire Protection Imperative for Perseveration of Structural Integrity

Structural Applications Gradually Shift from Concrete Encasement to Advanced PFP Materials

Reactive Insulation Coatings Mitigate Fire Hazards for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composites

Material Evolution in PFP Coatings Market

Current & Future Analysis

Construction Industry

A Major End-User of PFP Coatings

Oil & Gas Refineries

A Growing Target Market for PFP Coatings

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape



2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security

A Key Driver

Maintenance of PFP Materials Increase the Longevity of Buildings

Intumescent Materials

A Safety Shield for Steel Structures

Growing Popularity of Intumescent Coatings across Various Sectors

Emerging Markets Drive Growth

Epoxy Resins to See Sizable Growth

Water-based Intumescent Coatings Find Greater Adoption

Increasing Investments in Off Shore Oil & Gas Exploration to Fuel Growth

Growing Shale Gas Production to Enhance Growth Opportunities

Intumescent Coatings Address Fire-Loads of Varying Degrees

Raw Material Supply Issues

A Bone of Contention for Intumescent Coatings

Select Key Innovations in PFP Materials

Hybrid Intumescent Coatings Address Application Challenges

Chartek Epoxy Passive Fire Protection Solutions

A Comprehensive Offering to the PFP Sector

Mesh-Free Jotachar JF750 Eliminates Complex Mesh Reinforced Systems in PFP Applications

Eggshell-based Coatings Exhibit Superior Fire Protective Performance

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Passive Fire Protection

Structural Fire Protection

Compartmentation

Opening Protection

Fire Stopping Materials

Passive Fire Protection Coatings

Cementous Coatings

Intumescent Coatings

Types of Intumescent Coatings by Type of Film

Types of Intumescent Coatings by Type of Fire



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Trelleborg to Introduce PFPs at OTD 2017

TFP to Launch New Tecnofire Intumescent Materials

Fire & Security Distributors Launches Envirograf in South Africa

Sherwin-Williams' Rolls Out FIRETEX FX9500

Michelman Introduces ProHere V 30290 Binder for Intumescent Coatings

Jotun Introduces Jotachar 1709

Berger Paints Rolls Out Intumescent Flame Resistant Coating

Sherwin-Williams Introduces Dura-Plate 2300

Technical Fibre Products Launches Tecnofire Fire Protection Material

tremco illbruck Launches SC801 Intumescent Coating

AkzoNobel Launches Chartek 8E Passive Fire Protection Coating

Perstorp to Introduce Micronized Polyols for Intumescent Coatings

AkzoNobel Rolls Out Chartek PFP Product

Sherwin-Williams Launches FIRETEX FX5062

PPG Adds New Products to STEELGUARD Intumescent Coatings Range



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Artemis Takes Over StanChem

AkzoNobel Buys Flexcrete Technologies

Hempel Invests in R&D Center for Passive Fire Protection Coatings

AkzoNobel and Benarx Solutions Ink Partnership

Jotun Opens New R&D Center at its UK Site

Advanced Insulation Takes Over Insulation Jackets Maker Covertherm

W. R. Grace to Separate Construction Products and Packaging Technologies Businesses

Firestop Services Acquires Air Fire Systems

tremco illbruck Acquires Firetherm

Sherwin-Williams Obtains Approval for Firetex FX5120 for Concrete Structures

PPG Industries Opens New R&D Center

PPG Takes Over Hi-Temp Coatings Technology



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f7kft7/passive_fire





