'Make Your Wish Come True' at www.myfestivedubai.com with 150 Lifestyle Experiences by Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group is opening doors to a never-before range of more than 150 lifestyle experiences that meet the aspirations of all this festive season. With http://www.myfestivedubai.com, the Group is showcasing the diverse experiences that will 'make your wish come true.'

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "The festive season is when different people wish for different things - and this is reflected in our focus of http://www.myfestivedubai.com's campaign theme this year - 'make your wish come true.' From culinary delights to leisure attractions, hotel stays and more, we are offering our guests the opportunity to relish the best of what Dubai offers."

Check out the array of venues and activities under 'Festive Season,' explore how to make this 'New Year's Eve' memorable, pick from a range of 'Corporate Events' or book your indulgence of choice at 'Festive Treats.' There are several 'Staycation' experiences too assuring unbeatable value.

The experiences cover Emaar Hospitality Group's three brands - Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels, and Emaar Leisure Group's Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club and Dubai Marina Yacht Club. A world of culinary delights awaits at Lifestyle Dining venues - At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa; La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie at Vida Downtown, and Sean Connolly at Dubai Opera.

There are 75 offers to celebrate the 'Festive Season' covering restaurants at all 11 operational hotels of the Group in Dubai. There are close to 50 offers for making New Year's Eve memorable. Guests can choose from 25 corporate events and numerous exclusive festive treats that include turkey takeaways crafted by seasoned chefs.



As part of the Staycation experiences, get 15 percent off for stays at Address Hotels + Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts between December 28, 2017 and January 2, 2018 for bookings before November 30, 2017.

Guests gain additional value when they sign up for the U By Emaar loyalty programme designed by Emaar Hospitality in association with Emaar Entertainment, earning Upoints, the currency of U By Emaar, with 1 Upoint for every AED 2 spent.