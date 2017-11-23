Institut Curie has adopted an ambitious strategy for technology transfer and partnerships with innovative companies. This new dynamic, initiated within the framework of the 2015-2020 MC21 strategic plan (Marie Curie in the 21st century), aims at positioning the Institut Curie as a reference for technology transfer in oncology.

The strategy ambition to better accompany Institut Curie researchers and physicians in the protection, development and commercialization of their inventions, and reinforces support for the setting-up of collaborations with innovative companies.

"The objective is to optimize the identification, promotion and transfer of all the scientific, technological and medical resources of the Institute in an open innovative approachsays Amaury Martin, Executive Director of Institut Curie Technology Transfer and Industrial Partnerships Department since 2016. "Our ambition is to make the Institut Curie a reference in the transfer of technologies in oncology taking advantage as best of our continuum that ranges from basic, translational to clinical research."

Two priorities are placed at the heart of the new action plan: to develop early sourcing and scouting of innovations and to speed up the process of identifying and supporting start-up projects from Institut Curie.

A complete offer dedicated to support, finance and host start-up projects from Institut Curie will be set-up with specific human and financial resources. Two programs for sourcing and scouting innovations will be in place by the end of 2017; the aims are to train the researchers physicians on the challenges of protecting their innovations, in order to better identify and support the reach of their proof of concept.

Beside, efforts will be made on consolidating the intellectual property strategy, specifically in strategic sectors such as data, bioinformatics, medical technologies, and facilitating partnerships with companies with the introduction of an internal incentive policy by 2019 and consolidation of master agreements signing with pharmaceutical companies at the institutional level.

"While we celebrate the 150 years of birth of our founder, Marie Curie, our institution must continue to be a driving force in defining the space given to innovation in our societies. The challenge will be to strike the right balance between open research addressing fundamental scientific issues and to ensure that the transfer of innovations associates partner companies as soon as possible with the condition of fair revenue sharing to maintain investment capacity of the Institute adds Amaury Martin.

Learn more: https://techtransfer.institut-curie.org/news/innovation/making-institut-curie-reference-technology-transfer-oncology-0

Selected figures:

18 start-ups developed since 2003

514 active patents, 72 being licensed

40 new collaborative research contracts signed in 2016

More than 60 new clinical trial contracts with industrial promotion in 2016

4 framework agreement, alliances or Industrial Chairs signed since early 2015

3ERC Proof of Concept running

