Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Markets 2015-2017 & 2024 - Surging Popularity of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Seamless PLC-Based Remote Management

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems in US$ Million and Thousand Units by the following Types:
- Narrowband PLC
- Broadband PLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
PLC Systems: Enabling Secure & Reliable Data Communication over Electric Power Lines
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
The Ubiquity of Power Lines and Myriad Benefits of Power Line Communication (PLC) Technology Drive Widespread Adoption
Advantages and Benefits of PLC Summarized
PLC Enables Every Electrical Outlet in a Building to be a Medium of Communication
Robust Demand from Electric Utilities Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Growing Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to Benefit Penetration
IEC 62488-2:2017 for PLC Systems for Power Utility Applications
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries Dominate, while Emerging Economies Spearhead Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Select Innovative PLC Systems & Solutions
OPoLiCom: Optimized Powerline Communication System
Cool Phoenix 3: Flexible Powerline Modem Solution
Connect it!: Powerline Communication Solution Kit
Hybrii-LB GV7013LB: SoC Equipped with Wideband (WB) PLC
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Smart Grid Investments Focused on Cleaner and Smarter Future of Energy Delivery Drives Strong Demand for PLC Systems
Smart Grid Landscape: List of Components & Systems for Power T&D Infrastructure, Communication Network, and Computing Platform
PLC Smart Grid Access System
Communication Services and Grid Management
Internet Access
Prevention of Electricity Theft
Electric Vehicle Management and Distribution Automation
PLC Systems to Deliver Tangible Benefits of Smart Grid and Smart Metering
PLC: The Preferred Communication Technology for Integration of Electric Vehicles with the Smart Grid
Need for Delivering More Proactive and Predictive Services Drives Demand for PLC based Advanced Metering Infrastructure
PLC Technology Competes with RF and WMT in the Booming Smart Electricity Meters Market
Non-Technical Energy Loss during Distribution Drives Demand for PLC-Based AMR
PLC Support to Functional Areas beyond AMI
Steady Proliferation of PLC Technology in Connected Outdoor Lighting Benefit Market Expansion
Advantages of PLC Technology in Street Lamp Nodes Connected through Electric Network
Connectivity and Control
Integrated SoCs
Open Standards
Surging Popularity of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Seamless PLC-Based Remote Management
PLC Technology Enable Effective Control and Monitoring of Connected Homes
PLC Solutions Enable Hassle-Free and Cost Effective Home Area Networking
The Urgent Need to Bridge the Digital Divide between Urban and Rural Areas Boosts Demand for Broadband over Power Line (BPL)
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of BPL Systems
PLCC Technology: Vital for Ensuring Reliability of Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Networks
Power Line Carriers and Power Line Communications
Increasing Focus on Applications of PLC over DC Lines Bodes Well for the Market
Power Line Communications: An Emerging Tool for Delivering Tele-Healthcare
PLC Based Power Systems Aid in Reducing Downtime in Datacenters
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Power Line Communication (PLC): A Prelude
Evolution of PLC Technology
Classification of PLC Systems Based on Operating Frequency
PLC Systems Classification by Operating Frequency
Narrowband PLC Systems
Narrowband PLC Frequency Bands for Select Regions
Major Standards for Narrowband PLC Systems
Narrow Band PLC Specifications at a Glance
Ultra-Narrowband PLC Systems
Broadband PLC Systems
Overview of IEEE 1901 and ITU-TG.hn PLC Standards
Broadband PLC Specifications at a Glance
Basic PLC Network Components
Primary Modulation Techniques for PLC Systems
Select PLC Modulation Schemes with Characteristics
Single-Carrier Modulation
Multi-Carrier Modulation
Spread-Spectrum Modulation
PLC Applications in Power Lines with Low, Medium and High Operational Voltage
PLC Over Low-Voltage (LV) Lines
PLC Over Medium-Voltage (MV) Lines
PLC Over High-Voltage (HV) Lines
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
STMicroelectronics Unveils Modular PLC Modem
Siemens Unveils PowerLink IP PLC System
Renesas Electronic Introduces voice-over PLC Solution
Renesas Electronics Unveils Synergy Based PLC Modem
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Semitech Achieves G3-PLC Certification
Sigma Designs Partners with D-Link
Nokia Takes Over Alcatel-Lucent
Sigma's G.hn 5300 Chipset Technology is New WiFi Extenders for Askey
Brite Semiconductor Partners with Semitech Semiconductor
Microchip Technology to Take over Atmel
Honeywell Takes Over Elster Division
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
