CWB Financial Group (CWB) (TSX: CWB) is thrilled to congratulate Carolyn Graham, executive vice president and chief financial officer, on her recognition as a Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner. The Top 100 Awards brings together remarkable women and men, creating opportunities to learn from each other, enrich careers and make a difference for female colleagues. It opens doors for women to achieve higher levels of excellence by proving that, with perseverance and dedication, opportunities increase for all female leaders to have an impact at the highest organizational levels.

"Carolyn is a fantastic leader and cultural integrator," said Chris Fowler, president and chief executive officer of CWB Financial Group. "She approaches every interaction with openness and genuine optimism, is skilled at getting to the core of an issue, and is a passionate agent of change. We're lucky to benefit from her leadership within our organization and I know the team at CWB joins me in congratulating her on this well-deserved recognition."

