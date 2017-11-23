SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 23 NOVEMBER 2017 3:00 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Asklöv, Kristoffer Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20171122132125_2 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-11-21 Venue: Venue not applicable Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT Instrument name: Scanfil Oyj's option right 2016B Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION



Transaction Details Volume: 20 000 Unit price: 0



Aggregated transactions Volume: 20 000 Volume weighted average price: 0



SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo CEO



For additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo tel. +358 8 4882 111 www.scanfil.com