SANTA CLARA, Calif., 2017-11-23 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces the successful development of an enhanced method for preclinical obesity and type 2 diabetes studies in partnership with Data Sciences International (DSI). Crown Bioscience's clinically relevant models and DSI's HD-XG implantable glucose device combine to create a superior approach to preclinical metabolic disease research.



Recently published work in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation and Nature's Scientific Reports demonstrates the advantages of a new method using DSI's HD-XG implantable glucose device and Crown Bioscience's models of spontaneous and diet-induced diabetes. The HD-XG device allows for continuous, long-term measurement of blood glucose, temperature, and locomotor activity and eliminates stress inducing blood sampling that can inadvertently skew glucose levels and cause blood volume to decline. The published data support use of this superior method to thoroughly imonitor glucose levels in Crown Bioscience's clinically relevant models of human metabolic disease.



"We are excited to provide researchers with this powerful new method to advance preclinical obesity and diabetes programs," said Jim Wang, M.D., Crown Bioscience's Senior Vice President Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases (CVMD) Research. "By leveraging Crown Bioscience's models to recapitulate human metabolic disease and DSI's HD-XG device to reliably investigate changes in blood glucose, researchers can gain unpresented insight into the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases and the pharmacology of related investigational compounds."



"We are pleased to collaborate with CrownBio to further promote the adoption of continuous glucose telemetry in research studies," said Eric Rieux, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at DSI. "We share a common goal of helping scientists better understand blood glucose levels, and ultimately develop better drugs, devices, and therapies for humans."



About Crown Bioscience Inc.



Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.



About DSI



DSI provides a complete preclinical platform to assess physiological data for research ranging from basic, to drug discovery, and drug development. DSI is the leading provider of telemetry systems, pulmonary solutions, associated software platforms, and services.



