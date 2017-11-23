As from November 27, 2017, subscription rights issued by SciBase Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 7, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: SCIB TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010598375 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146136 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from November 27, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by SciBase Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: SCIB BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010598383 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 146137 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank. For further information, please call Avanza Bank on 08-562 251 21.