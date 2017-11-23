Solar was awarded 55% of the contracted energy and 58.3% of the clean energy certificates in Mexico's latest auction. It concluded with an average price of $20.57/MWh, which represents a world record.

Mexico's Department of Energy (Sener) and the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) has confirmed the provisional results of the country's third power auction, which were released on November 15, and that a record average price of US$ 20.57 per MWh has been reached.

According to Cenace, 55% of the contracted energy and 58.3% of clean energy certificates were assigned to solar energy projects. This totals energy exceeding 3 million MWh/year, with an estimated plant capacity of more than 1.323 GW ...

