Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) for Defense & Security Market 2017-2025 - Market to Grow at a Continuous 15%

The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) for Defense & Security: Global Market 2017-2025 by Application, Vehicle Type, Size, Propulsion System and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This market is expected to grow at a continuous 15.0% increase yearly between 2016 and 2025 and a cumulative driven by the increasing adoption of USVs for protection forces, anti-piracy forces, anti-terrorism forces, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, mining, military training and for tests of defense systems.

Defense & Security USVs are unmanned surface vehicles designed and used for military, defense and security missions. These USVs can be equipped with stabilized weapons systems, with surveillance systems and electro optical tracking systems capable of monitoring both day and night by using infrared vision.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global defense & security USVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, mode of operation, vehicle size, propulsion system and region.



Based on application, the global defense & security USVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Mine Counter Measures (MCM)

(MCM) Maritime Security

Military Training and Tests

Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

Drug Interdiction & Unlawful Immigration

Host Platform (Launch and Recovery)

Communication Assurance

Counter-Piracy

Others

Based on mode of operation, the global market is divided into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section. Other classifications by vehicle type are also discussed.

Remotely Operated USVs

Autonomous USVs

Based on vehicle size, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Small USVs

Medium USVs

Large USVs

Extra-large USVs

Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex for 2014-2025.

Mechanical Systems

Hybrid Systems

Electric Systems

Others



