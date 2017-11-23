Thawing System Market Worth 252.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Thawing System Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Sample (Blood, Plasma, RBC, Platelets, Whole Blood, Embryo, Semen), End User (Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Hospital, Tissue Bank, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 252.7 Million by 2022 from USD 139.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.6%. Factors driving the growth of this market include technological advanced applications of thawing devices, expanding storage capacities of biorepositories, and increasing use of thawed cells in the treatment of cancers and diabetes.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 98 Market Data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Thawing System Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thawing-system-market-185341188.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Manual devices are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

On the basis of type, the Thawing System Market is classified into manual and automated devices. The manual devices segment is expected to lead the global Thawing System Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include low cost and wider availability of manual devices across the globe.

The blood sample segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017

By sample type, the market is segmented into blood, embryos, semen, ovum, and other samples (nucleic acids and human tissues). The blood sample segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global Thawing System Market in 2017. Rising incidence of blood disorders and increasing demand for various types of blood products are major factors responsible for the large share of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=185341188

By end user, the blood banks and transfusion centers segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the Thawing System Market is categorized into blood banks and transfusion centers; cord blood and stem cell banks; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; hospitals and diagnostics laboratories; research and academic institutes; and tissue banks. The blood banks and transfusion centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Thawing System Market in 2017. The heavy burden of chronic diseases (which requires blood transfusions) and increasing number of blood banks are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=185341188

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Thawing System Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the Thawing System Market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as improvements in blood bank and biobank infrastructure, increasing research activities in regenerative medicine as well as cell and gene therapy, growing interest in personalized medicine and biomarker discovery, increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and increasing government funding.

Key players in the Thawing System Market include Helmer Scientific (US), Boekel Scientific (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), BioCision (US), Cardinal Health (US), Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and CytoTherm (US).

Browse Related Reports

Biobanking Market by Product and Service (Equipment, Consumables, Services, Software), Sample Type (Blood Products, Human Tissues, Cell Lines, Nucleic Acids), Application( Regenerative Medicine, Life Science, Clinical Research) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biobanking-devices-market-594.html

Biopreservation Market by Product (Media, Sera, Cryogenic Storage Systems, Thawing Equipment, Alarms), Biospecimen (Human Tissue, Stem Cells, Organs), Application (Therapeutic, Regenerative Medicine, Clinical Trials), End User - Global Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biopreservation-media-storage-equipment-market-842.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets