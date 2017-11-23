Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2017) - The Jenex Corporation (TSXV: JEN.H) ("Jenex" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, would like to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held last week in Toronto, Ontario on November 15, 2017. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 10,439,138, representing 41.26% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 11, 2017, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, which matters included, among other things: (i) the re-election of Rob Fia, John Gamble and Joseph Heng as directors of the Company for the next year; (ii) the approval of the issuance of shares to insiders pursuant to debt settlements; and (iii) the approval of the creation of a new Control Person (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")).

The Company has now submitted the results of the Meeting to the TSXV in support of its application to graduate to Tier 2 on the TSXV. The Company will provide shareholders with an update on the status of this graduation application in due course.

Jenex would like to report that results from the Zika Virus tests with our patent pending TherOZap™ technology are expected to be announced in the short term and prior to year-end. The Company will report results and further data as it becomes available.

About Jenex:

Jenex is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of Jenex's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Jenex received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). Jenex received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

The Jenex Corporation trades on the NEX (TSXV: JEN.H). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com.

For further information please contact:

The Jenex Corporation

Rob Fia

CEO & Chairman

rfia@thejenexcorporation.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include the Company's application to graduate to Tier 2 on the TSXV, and the pending results form laboratory tests involving TherOZap™, as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to other risks, the Company may not complete the commercialization or marketing of its products or attract capital in the future. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined

in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or

accuracy of this press release.

