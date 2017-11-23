Clip-Riser': a New Partnership for Clip-Riser Inspection, Repair and Maintenance Services

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN), the developer of the Clip-Riser technology, has chosen to offer Clip-Riser customers new options for the inspection, maintenance and repair of their drilling risers. The Clip-Riser' is a quick and boltless connector technology that has become a resounding technical and commercial success.

With a view to providing a consistent level of service, IFPEN has partnered with AFGlobal Corporation (AFGlobal) and Expert Riser Solutions, who will provide the inspection, maintenance and repair of drilling risers in Brazil and in the USA respectively, according to IFPEN's specifications. IFPEN has also signed a licensing agreement with AFGlobal for the worldwide provision of spare parts conforming to the technology's original specifications.

These agreements will benefit Clip-Riser customers by offering them a safe and cost-effective alternative for the inspection, maintenance and repair of their risers.

"We are delighted to be involved with two companies that bring with them an excellent track-record and know-how in their markets: AFGlobal and Expert Riser Solutions. This partnership will offer new opportunities to meet the demand of drilling risers services," said Daniel Averbuch, Program Manager for Subsea Umbilicals Risers and Flowlines.

"AFGlobal is pleased to support the Clip-Riser technology, which in turn enables us to expand our drilling riser service capability in Brazil," commented Roland Kennedy, Vice President of Lifecycle Services for AFGlobal. "By adding the global manufacture and supply of Clip-Riser spare parts, we are better positioned to service the needs of our customers."

"ExPert Riser Solutions management and staff are very excited about the opportunity to provide IFPEN's Licensed Clip-Riser services in the United States. Commendable is IFPEN commitment to form the present consortium of highly capable/proven IFPEN service partners. We will work as a team to assure high quality results and expedited global services to the customers", said Bill von Eberstein, President of Expert Companies.

