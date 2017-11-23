MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 -- AtmanCo Inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ATW) announces its third quarter results ending September 30, 2017.

Highlights of its third quarter:

-- Revenues up by $2.4m (867%) from last year to reach $2.7m. -- Order book of $10.5m, up by $9.7m from last year. -- Cash flows from operations of $-1k, up by $129k from last year. -- Closing of the acquisition of VuduMobile Inc. ('VuduMobile') on October 1, 2017. -- Signatures of letters of intent for the acquisitions of PlusMobile LLC ('PlusMobile') and Services Appwapp Inc. ('Appwapp').

"In the third quarter of 2017, we have completed the integration and harmonization of VoxTel activities into AtmanCo and pursued the development of promising business opportunities for the future including those announced in the recent months. Otherwise, due to all those efforts, some opportunities had been delayed but we are confident they would materialize in the coming quarters while growing our revenues and order book accordingly. Moreover, as the continuation of our growth plan in fast growing industries such as messaging, interactive communication and monetization, we are pleased to have completed the acquisition of VuduMobile and come to an agreement to acquire both PlusMobile and Appwapp. This should also allow us to diversify our operations and continue to build our database with the objective of becoming a world leader in the monetization of communication solutions", said President and CEO of AtmanCo, Michel Guay.

The above data includes a summary of highlights. For further information, please consult the Corporation's interim consolidated financial statement as well as the Management Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. There is a risk that expectations and forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties, which could make actual results differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, no history of profitability, future financing, intellectual property and patents, key personnel, competitive marketplace, technology obsolescence, share price volatility and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings. While AtmanCo anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, AtmanCo specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward looking statements, unless obligated to do so by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo (TSX VENTURE: ATW) is a leader in information technology, owner of several web platforms including VoxTel, Quebec Rencontres, VuduMobile, Atman and Bloomed. VoxTel offers various interactive landline and mobile carrier billing phone solutions. Quebec Rencontres is a web and mobile social network application catered to building serious and sustainable relationships. VuduMobile is specialized the text messaging business for enterprises through its unique, user-friendly and bilingual test messaging application et turnkey solution allowing management of text message management programs in all kind of businesses. Atman and its APIs enable companies to optimize their human capital. Bloomed is a cloud-based platform to manage data (smart data) on consumers and their behaviors, which is developed for marketing agencies and their campaigns for the consumer and corporate markets.

Contacts:

AtmanCo Inc.

Michel Guay

Founder, president and CEO

514.935.5959 ext. 301

mguay@atmanco.com



Simon Bedard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA

CFO

514.935.5959 ext. 304

sbedard@atmanco.com

www.atmanco.com



