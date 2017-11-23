MANAGEMENT REPORT



CEO review



During the third quarter of 2017 Pro Kapital continued construction works of the new T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping and entertainment centre in Tallinn, which is the Company's largest single-object development project. Active negotiations with several local and international retail operators were carried on. The Company continued development activities also in Kliversala residential quarter in Riga and residential development projects - Šaltiniu Namai in Vilnius and Kristiine City in Tallinn, in Tondi.



In Vilnius by the issuing of the present report 42 apartments out of 44 in building K4-1 have been handed over to the clients. In January 2017, the construction works for the second stage residential buildings started and 65 preliminary agreements have been signed.



In Tallinn, Kristiine City (Tondi quarter), the Company has completed three apartment buildings where 89 apartments out of 93 have been handed over to the clients. Presale continued for the fourth building with 24 presale agreements signed, started also in the fifth building with 16 presale agreements and in the sixth building with 3 presale agreements already signed. Presale for Marsi 6 historical building that will be renovated into a special design loft apartments have been continued successfully having 38 presale agreements out of 45 flats signed.



In Riga, the construction works of River Breeze Residence in Kliversala project were continued and 11 presale agreements have been signed out of 47 flats in total. Many negotiations are in process with potential new buyers. The projecting works were continued also for Tallinas Residential Complex and were initiated for the first stage of office complex in Zvaigznes Quarter.



During the third quarter Pro Kapital concluded the sale transaction of its hotel activities both in Tallinn and in Riga. The goal of the transaction was to exit Tallinn and Riga hotel market which has not been a core business for the Company and to help to speed up the development of its real estate projects in the market which has positive trends.



In September 2017 Pro Kapital announced a public offering of shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp. In total 2 416 232 new shares were subscribed and allocated to the investors at the issue price of 1.80 euros for each share. The new shares have been admitted to trading on the regulated market (secondary list) operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS.



For the activity of the Company and development of new projects the Company seeks to attain attractive mix of financing through combining acceptable level of borrowings from financial institutions, expanding its investor base and attracting additional private equity.



At the end of reporting period the Company recorded net revenue of 9.8 million euros, a decrease of 39% as compared to 16.2 million euros in the same period in 2016. Revenues have decreased in real estate segment. This segment is influenced by completion of the buildings as revenues are recorded at the moment notary deed of sale is concluded. Gross profit has decreased only by 29%. The net result remained negative also due to high financial costs, though recorded net losses of 1.4 million euros for nine months in 2017 were 39% lower as compared to 2.4 million euros losses in the same period last year.



Overall loans from financial institutions were 21.1 million euros as at 30 September 2017. The loans from minority shareholders were 0.3 million euros. The Company had 10.3 million euros worth convertible bonds debt and 28.9 million euros worth non-convertible bonds debt at the end of reporting date.



As at 30 September 2017 there were 85 employees working in the Company, 48 of them were employed in hotel and property maintenance business.



Paolo Michelozzi



CEO



Key Figures (incl discontinued operations)



Total revenue of the Company for nine months in 2017 was 9 817 thousand euros, a decrease of 39% compared to the reference period (2016 9 months: 16 177 thousand euros). Total revenue of the third quarter was 2 251 thousand euros comparing to 7 974 thousand euros in 2016. Revenues increased significantly in the third quarter of 2016 due to completion of K4-1 building in Vilnius and preliminary agreements turned into sales deeds. During 2017 no building has been completed yet. Residential development activities continue as planned and sales revenue will be booked upon completion and handing over premises to buyers.



Gross profit for nine months was 3 309 thousand euros, a decrease of 29% compared to the reference period (2016 9 months: 4 630 thousand euros). Gross profit for the third quarter was 962 thousand euros comparing to 3 221 thousand euros in 2016. Although total revenue of reporting period was lower, profitability of activities was higher - gross margin was 34% during nine months in 2017 (2016 9 months: 29%)



Operating result during nine months decreased by 785 thousand euros (139%) compared to the reference period, totalling to loss of 222 thousand euros (2016 9 months: profit of 563 thousand euros). Operating result for the third quarter was profit of 302 thousand euros (2016 Q3: profit of 1 831 thousand euros). Operating result was influenced positively by profit from sales of Tallinn hotel property which was recorded as other income, but marketing costs and consulting costs were higher than during comparative period.



Net result for nine months increased by 929 thousand euros (39%) compared to the reference period, totalling to loss of 1 441 thousand euros (2016 9 months: loss of 2 370 thousand euros). Net result for the third quarter was profit of 870 thousand euros (2016 Q3: profit of 779 thousand euros). The net result was influenced positively by profit from sales of Riga hotel property owning company, which was recorded as financial income. Nevertheless high interest costs resulted in negative bottom line.



Key financial figures (incl discontinued operations) 2017 9M 2016 9M 2017 Q3 2016 Q3 Revenue, th EUR 9 817 16 177 2 251 7 974 Gross profit, th EUR 3 309 4 630 962 3 221 Gross profit, % 34% 29% 43% 40% Operating result, th EUR -222 563 302 1 831 Operating result, % -2% 3% 13% 23% Net result, th EUR -1 441 -2 370 870 779 Net result, % -15% -15% 39% 10% Earnings per share, EUR -0,03 -0,04 0,02 0,01 30.09.2017 30.09.2016 31.12.2016 Total Assets, th EUR 158 854 140 202 142 314 Total Liabilities, th EUR 80 570 57 874 62 110 Total Equity, th EUR 78 284 82 328 80 204 Debt/ Equity 1,03 0,7 0,77 Return on Assets, % 1,0% -1,8% -3,0% Return on Equity, % -1,8% 2,9% -4,8% Net asset value per share, EUR 1,44 1,52 1,48



CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT



Consolidated interim statements of financial position in thousands of euros 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 8 793 5 382 Current receivables 4 054 4 475 Inventories 33 803 14 144 ----------------------- Total Current Assets 46 650 24 001 Non-Current Assets Non-current receivables 39 42 Property, plant and equipment 7 260 18 336 Investment property 104 608 99 660 Intangible assets 297 275 ----------------------- Total Non-Current Assets 112 204 118 313 TOTAL ASSETS 158 854 142 314 in thousands of euros 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Current debt 5 524 8 261 Customer advances 6 352 2 226 Current payables 7 602 8 502 Taxes payable 254 547 Short-term provisions 155 5 ----------------------- Total Current Liabilities 19 887 19 541 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 55 172 38 040 Other long-term liabilities 2 786 804 Deferred income tax liability 2 635 3 360 Long-term provisions 90 365 ----------------------- Total Non-Current Liabilities 60 683 42 569 TOTAL LIABILITIES 80 570 62 110 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital in nominal value 10 854 10 854 Paid in capital 1 816 1 816 Statutory reserve 1 082 1 082 Revaluation reserve 3 259 9 462 Retained earnings 61 220 59 104 Profit (loss) for the period -1 374 -3 913 ----------------------- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the 76 857 78 405 parent Non-controlling interest 1 427 1 799 TOTAL EQUITY 78 284 80 204 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 158 854 142 314



Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income in thousands of euros 2017 9M 2016 9M 2017 Q3 2016 Q3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing operations Operating income Revenue 7 796 13 772 1 773 6 967 Cost of goods sold -5 265 -10 029 -1 043 -4 188 ----------------------------------- Gross profit 2 531 3 743 730 2 779 Marketing expenses -636 -295 -182 -122 Administrative expenses -3 757 -3 651 -1 307 -1 223 Other income 1 569 153 1 296 30 Other expenses -455 -67 -430 -12 ----------------------------------- Operating profit/ loss -748 -117 107 1 452 Financial income 1 399 -40 1 440 -18 Financial expense -2 581 -2 656 -882 -822 ----------------------------------- Profit/ loss before income tax -1 930 -2 813 665 612 Income tax -1 -185 20 -193 ----------------------------------- Net profit/ loss from continuing operations -1 931 -2 998 685 419 Profit from discontinued operations 490 628 185 360 Net profit/ loss for the period -1 441 -2 370 870 779 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent -1 374 -2 315 891 802 Non-controlling interest -67 -55 -21 -23 Earnings per share from continuing -0,04 -0,06 0,01 0,01 operations (EUR) Earnings per share for the period (EUR) -0,03 -0,04 0,02 0,01



Consolidated interim statements of cash flows in thousands of euros 2017 9M 2016 9M 2017 Q3 2016 Q3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year -1 441 -2 370 870 779 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation of non-current 475 529 124 172 assets Gain from disposal of property, plant and -1 247 0 -1 247 0 equipment Gain from disposal of shares of subsidiaries -1 452 0 -1 452 0 Finance income and costs 2 645 2 715 901 848 Other non-monetary changes (net amounts) 13 041 -51 142 -101 Changes in working capital: Trade receivables and prepayments 425 137 685 -212 Inventories -19 659 2 622 -4 279 1 428 Liabilities and prepayments 4 189 -917 3 192 154 Provisions -124 10 51 44 ----------------------------------- Net cash from operating activities -3 148 2 675 -1 013 3 112 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment -154 -686 -13 -586 Payments for intangible assets -30 -1 -6 0 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant 6 651 0 6 651 0 and equipment Payments for investment property -17 348 -5 659 -8 291 -1 236 Net cash from disposal of shares of 6 235 0 6 235 0 subsidiaries Interests received 4 4 1 -12 ----------------------------------- Net cash from investing activities -4 642 -6 342 4 577 979 Cash flows from financing activities Net changes in non-controlling interests -480 826 0 0 Proceeds from bonds 1 446 12 637 282 -2 813 Redemption of convertible bonds -773 -12 -234 0 Proceeds from borrowings 19 276 2 025 8 242 471 Repayment of borrowings -6 139 -2 754 -5 815 -804 Interests paid -2 129 -2 233 -427 -373 ----------------------------------- Net cash from financing activities 11 201 10 489 2 048 -3 519 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3 411 6 822 5 612 572 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 5 382 6 392 3 181 12 642 of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 8 793 13 214 8 793 13 214 period





Allan Remmelkoor Member of the Management Board +372 614 4920 prokapital@prokapital.ee



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654308