Donnerstag, 23.11.2017

55,60 Euro		-0,064
-0,12 %
WKN: 881050 ISIN: FI0009003727 Ticker-Symbol: MTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited increased holding in Wärtsilä Corporation

Wärtsilä Corporation Stock exchange release 23 November 2017 at 4 pm EET


BlackRock, Inc. has informed Wärtsilä Corporation that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has purchased Wärtsilä shares on 22 November 2017, crossing above the 5% disclosure limit on total holding in shares and voting rights. Following the transaction, the total holding of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited amounts to 5.05%. The total number of shares held by BlackRock, Inc. remains above 5% of Wärtsilä's share capital and total votes.

Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments 		% of total Total number of shares and
voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8.53% 0.48% 9.01% 197,241,130
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.15% 0.34% 8.49%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003727 16,840,839 8.53%
SUBTOTAL A 16,840,839 8.53%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 830,134 0.42%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 117,086 0.05%
SUBTOTAL B 947,220 0.48%



