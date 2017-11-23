Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited increased holding in Wärtsilä Corporation

Wärtsilä Corporation Stock exchange release 23 November 2017 at 4 pm EET
BlackRock, Inc. has informed Wärtsilä Corporation that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has purchased Wärtsilä shares on 22 November 2017, crossing above the 5% disclosure limit on total holding in shares and voting rights. Following the transaction, the total holding of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited amounts to 5.05%. The total number of shares held by BlackRock, Inc. remains above 5% of Wärtsilä's share capital and total votes.
Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights
| % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments
|% of total
| Total number of shares and
voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|8.53%
|0.48%
|9.01%
|197,241,130
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8.15%
|0.34%
|8.49%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003727
|16,840,839
|8.53%
|SUBTOTAL A
|16,840,839
|8.53%
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|830,134
|0.42%
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|117,086
|0.05%
|SUBTOTAL B
|947,220
|0.48%
Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via Globenewswire