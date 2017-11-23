Litecoin News UpdateOddly, today's leading Litecoin news comes from outside the cryptocurrency space. It concerns the ongoing threat against net neutrality, which, if you haven't been paying attention, is the cornerstone of the Internet.If you are unfamiliar with net neutrality, try to imagine that your Internet provider could charge you more for going to Web Site A than for Web Site B. Or that they could charge Web Site B a premium in order to level the playing field. It sounds unfair, right?Net neutrality is a law that keeps us from slipping into that hellish future. And yet, the current Chairman of the FCC, Ajit Pai, is trying to dismantle all the net neutrality.

