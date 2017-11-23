The Nykredit Group has conducted bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 January 2018.



For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan, interest rate reset results in the attached cash rates.



For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.



Enquiries may be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 66 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



