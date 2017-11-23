Unaudited results of AB Amber Grid for nine months of 2017 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:



• Revenue for nine months of 2017 - EUR 46.8 million (nine months of 2016 - EUR 47.0 million);



• Profit before tax for nine months of 2017 - EUR 16.8 million (nine months of 2016 - EUR 16.3 million);



• Net profit for nine months of 2017 - EUR 14.3 million (nine months of 2016 - EUR 14.3 million).



EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for nine months of 2017 amounted to EUR 27.9 million a decrease of 2.4% in comparison with nine months of 2016 EUR 28.6 million.



AB Amber Grid releases its unaudited condensed financial statements as of 30 September 2017 prepared according to International financial reporting standards.



Attached:



1. AB Amber Grid condensed financial statements as of 30 September 2017;



2. Press release.



The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:



Rimantas Šukys



Finance Director



tel. +370 5 236 0854



fax +370 5 236 0850



e-mail: R.Sukys@ambergrid.lt



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654327