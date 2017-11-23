Global $3.79 Billion Pool Cleaning Robots Market 2017 - Projections to 2023

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report represents a cumulative revenue of $3.79 billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of robots for cleaning pools.

Robotic cleaning technology has been evolving and transforming the pool cleaning landscape in both residential environment and commercial settings. Penetration rate of pool cleaning robots has been largely improved across the world because these robotic pool cleaners can save time and improve efficiency.

Highlighted with 20 tables and 57 figures, this 120-page report Global Pool Cleaning Robots Market 2017-2023 by Application, Drive Mechanism and Region: Segment Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide robotic pool cleaner market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Residential Application

Commercial Application

On basis of drive mechanism, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

Suction-side Pool Cleaners

Pressure-side Pool Cleaners

Electric Pool Cleaners

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Drive Mechanism



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



6 Competitive Landscape



7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management



Companies Mentioned



