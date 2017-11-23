Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-23 / 14:56 - Employers take an interest in managers' private lives to encourage loyalty - Professional design of the living environment as a personal benefit for managers - New advertising costs much more: this is true for customers as well as staff Munich, 23 November 2017. According to a study by strategy&, around 15 percent of the CEOs around the world changed job in 2016. This merry-go-round of managers proves costly for companies. "Whether costs for head-hunters, damage to your reputation or losing expertise and contacts to the competition: just like in business with customers, the saying that a new client costs five times more than keeping an existing client is also true in HR", Viktor Gilz, founder of Suite&Co, explains. The company organises and designs personal living space according to the requirements of the managers and of the company. Co-founder Lisa Mellinghoff states: "When the employer also cares about the private life of the employee, this creates an emotional attachment. This spurs the worker's motivation and performance and increases loyalty." Current trends in the job market, such as skills shortages and high labour turnover rates, urge companies to use more and more innovative strategies to acquire, motivate and keep first-rate staff. Suite&Co relies on these so-called soft factors. Studies from loyalty research show that 70 percent of customer losses can be traced back to social faux pas. "Just as a company scares off customers by being unfriendly or by simply not being client-focussed, managers are lost for the same reasons", Viktor Gilz explains. "So that the employees can feel comfortable from their very first day and concentrate on their job, we assume responsibility for their living and working conditions", Lisa Mellinghoff says. From property search to relocation management to detailed interior set-up, the company devise new managers' living environment tailored to their personal needs. "Employees who identify with their company and who feel that they are appreciated and valued not only as a worker but also as a person have an intrinsic drive and working attitude." The psychological approach of affective commitment - emotional staff satisfaction and loyalty - is considered essential by the founders of Suite&Co. Viktor Gilz says: "Each effort for the employee's well-being in turn stimulates commitment to the company. Investing in the creation of an ideal living environment therefore pays off in the long term." According to research on commitment, loyal managers are committed beyond their normal workload, are more responsible and show more personal initiative. Lisa Mellinghoff says: "Emotional attachment to the company minimises the risk of labour turnover and increases productivity." *About Suite&Co* Suite&Co provides a new way of recruiting management staff. The team of Lisa Mellinghoff and Viktor Gilz supports companies in the acquisition of first-rate managers by providing "interior design" as an attractive company bonus. From the very first minute, specialists and managers are fully supported by Suite&Co during a work-related change of residence, where the main focus is the creation of an ideal and customised living environment. This innovative staff policy seeks to acquire managers and to encourage their loyalty. *Press contact* scrivo PublicRelations GbR Contact person: Lilla Lázár Elvirastraße 4, Rgb. 80636 Munich Phone: +49 89 45 23 508 13 Fax: +49 89 45 23 508 20 Email: Lilla.Lazar@scrivo-pr.de Website: www.scrivo-pr.de *Company contact details:* Suiteandco GmbH Lisa Mellinghoff Dreimühlenstrasse 27 80469 Munich Phone: +49 89 809 13 60 01 Email: lm@suiteandco.de Website: www.suiteandco.de End of Media Release Issuer: SuiteandCo GmbH Key word(s): Services 2017-11-23 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 632063 2017-11-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2017 08:56 ET (13:56 GMT)