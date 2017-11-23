The Italian government-run energy agency, GSE has made it clear that the so-called "Tremonti ambientale" fiscal incentive can only be combined with the incentives of the first two Conto Energia programs.

Italian energy agency, Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has provided clarity on the possibility of combining the fiscal incentive granted to small and medium-size enteprises that make environmentally-friendly investments (the so-called Tremonti Ambientale Tax Allowance) with incentives of the FIT program Conto Energia, which ran from 2005 to July 2013.

The GSE has stated that this fiscal break may be applicable to projects developed under the first two programs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...