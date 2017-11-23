Today, the Nykredit Group conducted two auctions in connection with the refinancing of RenteMax-loans. The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.



The results of the auctions are attached. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.



The final terms for the bonds will be updated with the interest rate spread. The final terms will be available under Investor Relations at nykredit.com.



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654354