Award-winning Fleet Complete Announces More Than 50% Year-over-year Revenue Growth Globally

Fleet Complete continues to innovate and expand in the global telematics space, advancing new methods, technologies, and partnerships.

Fleet Complete, a leading global provider of IoT solutions in the connected commercial vehicle space and mobile workforce management, has further strengthened its market position in 2017 with a progressive YoY revenue growth of over 50% and a current run-rate of $75 million globally. Today, the company serves over 265,000 subscribers worldwide, and its ongoing investment in innovation and development has put the brand on top of minds for strategic partnerships, like the one forged withBlackBerryearlier this year.

In 2017, Fleet Complete has received many accolades, including its recognition as one of the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers Award and being featured for an impressive ninth consecutive year on PROFIT500 list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, with the five-year revenue growth of 145%. Branham300 has also named it to the Top 25 Movers and Shakers list as one of Canada's leading technology companies. Fleet Complete's co-founder and CEO, Tony Lourakis, was among this year's honourees of the prestigious Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Awards in recognition of being the next generation of leading entrepreneurs.

BigRoad, a Fleet Complete company, has also been distinguished by Frost & Sullivan in the long-haul carrier market. The company received the 2017 North American Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Customer Value Leadership Award for its superior value proposition to consumers, taking a leap ahead of its competitors. Frost & Sullivan recognized companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), putting BigRoad in their ranks for the level of customer and business impact in their respective industries.

"We have enjoyed incredible, rapid growth over the years," comments Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "Our success pays tribute to the passionate employees all over the world, who had put us on a solid path to propelling this growth even further while expanding our international presence. We possess a passionate drive as a company to innovate and excel. As such, we continue to invest relentlessly in developing the most comprehensive range of fleet-based IoT solutions on the market, helping customers digitize their business across all industries."

Planting its lead foot forward into 2018 and beyond, Fleet Complete is set to accelerate its innovative ways. Its strategy will focus on transformation through new partnerships with vehicle manufacturers, system suppliers, municipalities, aftermarket participants and financial institutions. The company will also drive innovations in areas such as digital freight brokerage, Blockchain, advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous and electric mobility, among others. With its laser-sharp focus on end-user products and solution planning, Fleet Complete is excited to usher a new chapter in the company's growth and evolution.

