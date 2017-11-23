Global $100+ Million Metal Foam Market Analysis 2017

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metal Foam Market Analysis By Material (Aluminum, Nickel, Magnesium, Copper), By Application (Heat Exchangers, Energy Absorbers, Side Impact Bars), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global metal foam market is expected to reach USD 117.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%, according to a new report. Metal foams have seen a vast spectrum of development in the recent years, with further intensified research being carried out on this multifunctional material class. Despite the various value-additions catered by metal foams, there still exists an imbalance between the properties offered and the substantial utilization. A major factor influencing this is the high cost of metal foams.

Increasing environmental concerns and stringent automotive pollution control norms have forced automotive manufacturers to monitor the pollution. Vehicular curb weight is one of the most important factors affecting the fuel efficiency. Usage of lightweight porous metallic materials in a body frame not only results in the reduction in some parts being used but also in the curb weight, thus drastically increasing fuel efficiency and reducing vehicular pollution.

The major foundry owners are working to pave a path out by overcoming issues related to economies of scale, high capital costs, labor law issues and government regulations related to procurement of aluminum. Usage of aluminum is likely to be taken over by steel and composite wood, mainly for the construction applications. Similarly, a wide range of opportunities pursued by pro-active metal casters who face the substitution threats, have considered converting weldments to castings.

Typical functional applications of metal foams include sound absorption, fragmentation capture, impact absorption, heat sinks and exchangers, the matrix for chemical bed and scrubbers, filters and mist elimination of water and oils, core structure for high strength panels, battery plates and spacers, automotive and aeronautical light-weighting, and catalyst surfaces.

Further key Findings from the Study Suggest:

The global metal foam demand was 1.60 kilo tons in 2016 and is expected to reach 2.24 tons by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2025

Europe metal foam market is estimated to be valued at USD 19.1 million in 2016 and is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period

metal foam market is estimated to be valued at in 2016 and is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period In terms of revenue, Aluminium accounted for 35.6% of the global market and is also expected to witness fastest growth over the next nine years

As of 2016, Germany accounts for around 35% of the European metal foam demand and is also expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Metal Foam Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Metal foam value chain analysis

3.4 Metal foam market dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Predominant characteristics

3.4.1.2 Increasing demand from end-use industries

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Lack of awareness

3.4.2.2 Aluminum foam soldering issues

3.5 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.6 Metal foam PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Metal Foam Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Metal foam market share by product, 2015 & 2025

4.2 Global metal foam demand by product 2014 - 2025 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

4.2.1 Aluminum

4.2.2 Nickel

4.2.3 Magnesium

4.2.4 Copper



Chapter 5 Metal Foam Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Metal foam market share by application, 2015 & 2025

5.2 Global metal foam demand by application 2014 - 2025 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.2.1 Heat Exchangers

5.2.2 Energy Absorbers

5.2.3 Side impact bars



Chapter 6 Metal Foam Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Metal foam market share by end-use, 2015 & 2025

6.2 Global metal foam demand by end-use 2014 - 2025 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

6.2.1 Automotive

6.2.2 Constructions

6.2.3 Industrial

6.2.4 Aerospace



Chapter 7 Metal Foam Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Ecka Granules Germany GmbH

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Aluinvent Zrt.

Mayser GmbH & Co. KG

Pithore Aluminium

ERG Aerospace Corp.

American Elements

Hollomet GmbH

Dalian Thrive Mining Co., Ltd.

Havel Metal Foam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xwgczh/metal_foam_market





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716