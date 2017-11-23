Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2017) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, granted directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 785,000 common shares. The options are exercisable until November 22, 2022 at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

Orestone Mining Corp. owns 100% of the Captain gold and copper project located 41 kilometers north of Fort St. James, British Columbia and approximately 30 kilometers south of the Mt. Milligan Mine.

The Captain Project hosts a large gold-copper porphyry system measuring 5 by 8 kilometers.

The Captain Project features relatively flat terrain, moderate tree cover and an extensive network of logging and Forest Service roads suitable for exploration year around. The Company has all permits in place to facilitate the next several phases of exploration; 25 line kilometers of geophysics and 58 sites approved for drilling by the B.C. Ministry of Energy and Mines.

For additional information including, drill hole plans, cross sections and geophysical maps, please visit www.orestone.ca

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based company that controls a portfolio of gold-copper exploration targets in British Columbia, Canada. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

