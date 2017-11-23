The share capital of Prime Office A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 27 November 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060137594 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Prime Office --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,193,314 shares (DKK 159,665,700) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 300,000 shares (DKK 15,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,493,314 shares (DKK 174,665,700) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 124.20 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 50 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PRIMOF --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 55880 ---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654366