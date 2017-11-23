The International Fragrance Association: Global Fragrance Sector Welcomes New Member at Inaugural Annual Meeting

BRUSSELS, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Fragrance Association has further expanded its global scope with the addition of the Chilean Flavour and Fragrance Association as a national association member.

Meeting in Barcelona on 8 November, the IFRA Board unanimously approved the accession of the Asociación Chilena de Sabores y Fragancias AG (ACHISAF), making it the 21st national association member of IFRA.

Michael Carlos, Chairman of the IFRA Board, said:

"ACHISAF's membership is an important step in expanding our association, giving us the international reach that recognises the global nature of our industry."

The Board meeting was held as part of the IFRA's inaugural global Annual Meeting and Plenary, which was attended by more than 100 delegates from around the world.

The Annual Meeting and Plenary included an Open Forum on the theme of 'The role of science in a post-truth, fake news world'. The Forum welcomed external speakers on themes including big data and sustainability, and featured dialogue with representatives of downstream users from the home and personal care industries.

The keynote speech was given by Gillian Tett, US Managing Director of the Financial Times, who gave IFRA members and guests a wide-angle view on the political and cultural environment for science-based businesses.

Martina Bianchini, IFRA President, said:

"The Annual Meeting is a key moment for IFRA: an opportunity to exchange ideas and highlight the value of working together.

"Our discussions in Barcelona have helped us to focus on our vision and mission: to highlight the socio-economic and cultural value of fragrances and to represent the interests of the industry in a way that respects the environment."

The next IFRA Annual Meeting will be held in November 2018.

IFRA | THE INTERNATIONAL FRAGRANCE ASSOCIATION



Media contact

David O'Leary | Communications Director | +32(0)474-52-34-91 | doleary@ifraorg.org

Headquarters

Rue de la Fontaine 15 | 1204 Geneva | Switzerland

Operations

Avenue des Arts 6 | 1210 Brussels | Belgium

ifraorg.org|+32(0)2-214-2060

