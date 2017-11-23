Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Non-preemptive Entitlement Offer of new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ('New Shares') at 0.5 pence per New Share in the Ratio of 1:3 together with Warrants to Subscribe for further New Shares ('Warrants) 23-Nov-2017 / 14:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. +Hellenic Capital plc ("Company" or "Hellenic") Non-preemptive Entitlement Offer of new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("New Shares") at 0.5 pence per New Share in the Ratio of 1:3 together with Warrants to Subscribe for further New Shares ("Warrants) The Directors of the Company announce that, the non-preemptive entitlement offer ("Open Offer") having closed in accordance with the Circular dated 7th November 2017 containing the Open Offer, subscriptions were received from Qualifying Shareholders for 300,000 Open Offer Shares. The 300,000 Open Offer Shares subscribed shall be allotted to Qualifying Shareholders who applied for them immediately. The allotments to Qualifying Shareholders of the 300,000 Open Offer Shares mean that there were 49,700,000 New Shares available after Claw-back to Placees under the Placing. The New Shares under the Placing are anticipated to be allotted shortly and a further announcement shall be made when this has occurred. Mark Jackson, MBA, FCA Chairman Hellenic capital plc Kingston-upon-Hull, 23rd November 2017 The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Hellenic accept responsibility for its content. Enquiries: Hellenic Capital plc: Mark Jackson E-mail: mark.jackson@jsacc Tel: +44 1482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited: Graham Atthill-Beck E-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk Tel: +44 20 7464 4091 Mob: +971 50 856 9408; +44 750 643 4107 Ends. ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HECP Sequence No.: 4912 End of Announcement EQS News Service 632253 23-Nov-2017

November 23, 2017 09:27 ET (14:27 GMT)