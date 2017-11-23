

Downing ONE VCT plc 23 November 2017 Director/PDMR Shareholding



Included in the issues of equity on 20 and 21 November 2017 that took place under the Offer for Subscription that opened on 7 September 2017 were allotments to PDMRs as follows:



Shares Issue % of shares Director / PDMR allotted price Shareholding in issue



Jonathan Boss PDMR 33,445 89.7p 96,468 0.09%



Tony McGing PDMR 112,612 88.8p 324,640 0.29%



