Global $18.4 BN Ocular Implants Market 2014-2017 & 2025 By Product (Intraocular Lenses, Corneal Implants, Glaucoma Implants, Ocular Prosthesis), Application (Glaucoma, Drug Delivery) & End-use

The "Ocular Implants Market Analysis By Product (Intraocular Lenses, Corneal Implants, Glaucoma Implants, Ocular Prosthesis), By Application (Glaucoma, Drug Delivery), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ocular implants market is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

The increase in incidence of cataract is a major factor for this market's growth. Cataract has been identified as a leading cause of blindness globally, and this has encouraged many industry players and government organizations to develop ocular implants.

Technological advancements and increasing acceptance of vision correction coupled with fast adoption of intraocular lenses in cataract surgeries are the factors supporting this market's growth. For instance, a new collagen glaucoma implant that inhibits the formation of scar and is biodegradable has been developed.

Eye research institutes play a vital role in the technological advancements associated with intraocular lenses. The advent of various advance intraocular lenses and increase in competition amongst players for development of better lenses as well as rise in investment on eye research institutes by government and nongovernment organizations are anticipated to fuel market growth. Hence, owing to the rise in number of clinical trials pertaining to these lenses and increase in government expenditure on R&D, the market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the intraocular segment.



In addition, increase in ophthalmic disorders and demand for better eye implants are creating abundant growth opportunities for this market, which is expected to increase the number of players in the market.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Intraocular lenses, corneal implants, orbital implants, glaucoma implants, and ocular prosthesis are the key segments analyzed in this study. The glaucoma implants segment was identified as the largest and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.0% during the forecast period.

North America is one of the most lucrative regions for ocular implants due to growing aging population and easy availability of reimbursement facilities, which boost the regional market. The U.S. is most dominating country in this region, owing to a large population having supportive insurance coverage, technological advancements, and aging population, which is more prone to cataract.

Ophthalmic clinics in developing countries are working toward providing affordable eye care services, which in turn encourages the medical tourism in these countries. As a result, the demand for intraocular lenses is increasing in developing countries, thereby, driving market growth.

Some key players are Bausch & Lomb Incorporation; Alcon Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care; Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.; MORCHER GmbH; and STAAR Surgical

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Ocular Implants Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.3. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5. SWOT Analysis, By Factor

3.5.1. Political

3.5.2. Economic

3.5.3. Technological

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4. Ocular Implants Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

4.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following product:

4.2.1. Intraocular lenses

4.2.2. Corneal implants

4.2.3. Orbital implants

4.2.4. Glaucoma implants

4.2.5. Ocular prosthesis

4.2.6. Others



Chapter 5. Ocular Implants Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following Application:

5.2.1. Glaucoma surgery

5.2.2. Oculoplasty

5.2.3. Drug delivery

5.2.4. Age - related macular degeneration

5.2.5. Aesthetic purpose



Chapter 6. Ocular Implants Market: End - use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End - use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following End - uses:

6.2.1. Hospitals

6.2.2. Specialty eye institutes

6.2.3. Clinics



Chapter 7. Ocular Implants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Bausch & Lomb

Alcon

Carl Zeiss

Johnson & Johnson

STAAR Surgical

MORCHER GmbH

