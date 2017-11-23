sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 23

intu properties plc (the "Company')


LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Share Incentive Plan - Purchase of Dividend Shares in respect of 2017 Interim Dividend

The Company operates a Share Incentive Plan ("SIP') for all eligible employees, including Executive Directors and PDMRs. The trustee of the SIP received a final dividend in respect of the SIP shares held in trust in November, and the trustee utilised the dividend received to purchase, on 21 November 2017, additional 'Dividend' shares for the benefit of the SIP participants.

Nine of the participants of the SIP are Executive Directors or PDMRs and the Dividend shares purchased on their behalf, at a price of GBP 202.72 pence per share, were as follows:

Director or PDMRSIP Dividend Shares acquired
David Fischel375
Matthew Roberts222
Martin Breeden333
Hugh Ford323
Susan Marsden231
Gordon McKinnon186
Trevor Pereira270
Dushyant Sangar219
Julian Wilkinson174

Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
020 7887 7073

23 November 2017

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDavid Fischel
b)Position/statusChief Executive
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 202.72375
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMatthew Roberts
b)Position/statusCFO
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 202.72222
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMartin Breeden
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 202.72333
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameHugh Ford
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 202.72323
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameSusan Marsden
b)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 202.72231
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameGordon McKinnon
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 202.72186
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameTrevor Pereira
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 202.72270
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDushyant Sangar
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 202.72219
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameJulian Wilkinson
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 202.72174
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

