The car rental market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005022/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the car rental market in Europe from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive outlook of the car rental market in Europe by rental type (airport transport, local transport, and outstation transport). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies in Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: inbound tourists to Europe on the rise

The surge in international tourism will benefit the airport transportation segment of the car rental market in Europe in 2016. Demand from tourists will fuel the annual growth by 3%-4% in the leisure segment of the European car rental market during the forecast period. The top three car rental companies in Europe, namely Europcar, Hertz, and Avis Budget, will see a rise in their rate of car rentals owing to their vital presence in the top five European markets that include France, the UK, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: impact of telematics on car rental industry

The car rental industry is one of the most intensive industries, based on the number of vehicles. The industry is undergoing a change due to the implementation of telematics in rental car companies. The trend started in the US in 2015 and is expanding to Europe and Latin America, where the big players are analyzing telematics as a driving force to improve efficiency and productivity.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for transportation and distribution research, "Telematics offers a wide range of optimization opportunities, achieving a positive ROI from the first month of service. There will be a relevant change in the car rental industry in the next five years due to telematics, thus increasing competitiveness, especially among rental car companies that have decided to embrace digitization through onboarding telematics."

Market challenge: fluctuations in oil prices

Car rental companies are facing the problem of fluctuating fuel prices, which is forcing them to increase their charges. This is expected to become a constraint in the growth of the car rental market in Europe during the forecast period. Thus, the industry must take measures to cover the cost of higher fuel prices. The change in oil prices can increase be a threat to the growth of the car rental market in Europe. Hence, operators in the market are opting for alternative fuels such as CNG, LPG, biofuels, and propane to reduce costs.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

Avis Budget

Enterprise

Europcar

Hertz

Sixt

The car rental market in Europe has few global players and quite a few regional players. The competition at the regional level in developed nations of Europe is huge. It has been noted that large companies are buying out smaller companies to increase their presence or number of products, or to become technologically advanced. The competitive environment is set to intensify in the future, with increasing product extensions and technological innovations such as the application of robots in warehouses to pick and retrieve items.

Get a sample copy of the car rental market in Europe free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing transportation and distribution research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005022/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com