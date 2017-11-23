NIAGARA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 -- The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is pleased to announce Niagara as the location for its next territory. Niagara will join Guelph and Fraser Valley as one of the first three CEBL teams to be welcomed into the league.

The Niagara Region, Canada's largest tourist destination, will be a site for spring/summer professional basketball when the CEBL's inaugural season tips-off. CEBL Founder, Richard Petko commented, "some of North America's biggest brands are choosing Niagara as their hub. The growth in the region's is significant and the CEBL will provide local fans with premium sport entertainment".

The CEBL's newest team will operate out of the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines.

"The Meridian Centre has proven to be a world class destination for professional sports and entertainment, bringing year-round programming to downtown St. Catharines. Our operator, SMG is excited to work with the CEBL on this new opportunity," said Mayor Walter Sendzik.

Niagara fits with the league's mandate of territories falling within Canada's top 50 municipalities and poses a great opportunity for the league to bring its game to Southern Ontario.

CEBL will be announcing additional markets over the next few weeks.

About the Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is a domestic professional basketball league with teams located across Canada. The CEBL will provide sports fans with premium entertainment while also allowing players, coaches and other stakeholders the opportunity to engage in the sport of basketball at the highest level. The CEBL will operate in accordance with the player and referee standards set by Canada Basketball, the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. The league will proudly adhere to the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) rules and regulations. For updates and more information, please visit www.cebl.ca

Contacts:

For media and all other inquiries:

CEBL

info@cebl.ca



