Ethereum News UpdateIn the last 24 hours, Ethereum processed more transactions than all of the other cryptocurrencies put together. It accounted for 51.6%.By contrast, Bitcoin only made up 32.4% of the total. The remaining 16% was split between smaller altcoins, such as Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Dash, Litecoin, and Monero.Better still, ETH transaction values were only 4.3% of the total, which means that each transaction was quite small.This shows us that prices are not moving at the behest of some "whale" (a cryptocurrency investor that can move the price singlehandedly) but by hundreds of retail investors that are bullish on Ethereum. This matters a great.

