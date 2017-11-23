

(L-R) Tung Chee Chen, Chairman, HKTDC Logistics Services Advisory Committee; Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Transport of Thailand; Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the HKSAR; Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC; Frank Chan, Secretary for Transport and Housing of the HKSAR and Dr Victor K Fung, Group Chairman, Fung Group attended the opening ceremony.

One of the highlights of ALMC was today's plenary session "Belt and Road: Growth Engine Driving New Era for Global Trade," featuring speakers (second from L to R) Dr Victor K Fung, Group Chairman, Fung Group; Siddique Khan, CEO, Kerry Globalink Logistics; Li Guanpeng, Executive Director & President, Sinotrans Ltd and; moderator Ben Bland, South China Correspondent, Financial Times (R).



HONG KONG, Nov 23, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - More than 70 leaders from the logistics and maritime industries are scheduled to speak at the seventh Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference (ALMC), which opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The two-day conference is expected to be attended by more than 2,000 industry elites from over 30 countries and regions, making it one of the largest events of its kind in Asia.Today's opening session was officiated by Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, while Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Transport of Thailand, delivered a keynote address."Logistics is very important to our economy and the economy of our partners," said Margaret Fong, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Executive Director. "Not only is this sector a key contributor to our employment market, trade and logistics make up more than 20 per cent of Hong Kong's economy."- Plenary session highlights Belt and Road opportunitiesAmong the highlights on the first day of ALMC was this morning's plenary session "Belt and Road: Growth Engine Driving New Era for Global Trade," which explored industry prospects and challenges from the new Asia-Europe land and sea trade routes, the ASEAN market, and rapid-rail development. Dr Victor K Fung, Group Chairman, Fung Group, delivered the keynote address. The session featured other speakers, including Siddique Khan, CEO, Kerry Globalink Logistics; and Li Guanpeng, Executive Director and President, Sinotrans Ltd; and Ben Bland, South China Correspondent, Financial Times, who moderated the session.- Hot issue: smart logisticsTo offer a comprehensive view on industry opportunities, seven forums were organised on day one, covering important issues involving supply-chain management, logistics, air freight and maritime. Experts in the area of smart logistics gathered at the first session of the Supply-chain Management & Logistics Forum with speakers: Dr Hans Lombardo, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Chain of Things; Henry Ko, Managing Director Asia, Flexport; Jeff Steilen, Vice President, Information Technology, Asia Pacific, UPS; and Dr Ren Changrui, Chief Scientist and Head of Cognitive Logistics Research, IBM Research-China. During the panel on "Digital Transformation and Smart Logistics: Industrial Revolution 'Virtually in the Clouds'," speakers discussed groundbreaking new technologies, including cloud computing, drone delivery, big data and blockchain, to help logistics operators and traders grasp future opportunities.Other forums included "ICAO New Policy Direction - Implementation and Impacts on Air Cargo Security," "Tanker and Gas Market Outlook: Market Drivers vs. Looming Headwinds," "Temperature-controlled Cargo Handling: Challenges and Best Practices in Handling of Pharmaceutical Products," "Liner Shipping Market Outlook: Light at the End of the Tunnel?", "Dry Bulk Market Outlook: Sustaining Cautious Optimism for Calmer Waters," and "Ports and Shippers: Harbouring Smart Solutions."- Exploring e-tailing opportunitiesTomorrow's plenary session (23 November) will delve into the topic of "Delivering New World Order for Online Shopping," chaired by Fox Chu, Partner, McKinsey & Company, featuring speakers: James Gagne, President, SEKO Logistics; Katsuhiko Umetsu, Director and Chairman, Yamato Global Logistics Japan Co, Ltd; James Chang, Group Chief Cross Border Officer, Lazada Group; and Cissy Chan, Executive Director, Commercial, Airport Authority Hong Kong. Together, they will explore the significance of cross-border logistics infrastructure for e-commerce growth in ASEAN and other emerging markets.- Halal logistics and Greater Bay Area developmentOther forums scheduled tomorrow will cover such topics as "Digital Supply Chains for F&B Logistics: Increasing Competitive Edge for E-commerce Highway" and "Halal Logistics: Opportunities and Challenges." Meanwhile, regional forums will explore business opportunities in North America (Canada) and Zhuhai, China. Experts will share their insights on the topics "Extend Your Reach: Connect with North American Markets" and "Based on the construction of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area: The new route of development for modern logistics of Zhuhai."Heavyweight speakers from the North American transport and logistics industry, including JJ Ruest, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, CN (Canadian National Railway); and Robert Armstrong, President, The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation - North America Chapter, will discuss how the seamless connection between port and land in Canada strengthens the effectiveness of logistics between Asia and North America. Meanwhile, Lu Xiaofeng, Deputy Mayor of the Zhuhai Municipal People's Government, will join a panel of seven speakers to share the logistical advantages and potential of Zhuhai.- Exhibition and business matchmaking help expand business connectionsAn exhibition featuring more than 120 exhibitors has been staged alongside the Conference to showcase professional and comprehensive logistics and maritime services and solutions. In line with the rising trend of creative technologies, a new "E-Commerce Support and Tech Applications" zone has been launched to present technological applications that increase SMEs' operating effectiveness; from foundational support such as document management to other tech applications such as Internet security and real-time tracking systems. More than 150 one-on-one business-matching sessions will be organised to help exhibitors and participants expand business connections.The ALMC is one of the celebratory events for the Hong Kong SAR's 20th anniversary, garnering support from various sectors and matching the event's theme "Together, Progress, Opportunity." The ALMC is also a flagship event of the Hong Kong Maritime Week, organised by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board. The ALMC is supported by the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board.Fair Website: www.almc.hkSpeakers: www.almc.hk/en/info_speakers.htmlProgramme: www.almc.hk/en/info_programme.htmlPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2hYhWybAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 