Global Aerospace Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing Market 2017-2023 - Market is Forecast to Reach $20.9 Billion

The "Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017 - 2023" report

The global market for metallic additive manufacturing for aerospace at $1.9 billion in 2016, $2.2 billion in 2017 is forecast to reach $20.9 billion by 2024.

Market growth comes from the economies of scale achieved by building metal parts in layers instead of using cutting. Coherent designs make a difference, fostering market growth. The metal parts are structural, making metal additive manufacturing a core business.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the metallurgy additive manufacturing for aerospace decreases the cost of manufacture and increases efficiency in process. Lowering product manufacturing costs is a key benefit.

Additive manufacturing presents the opportunity to completely, rethink a product's design, transforming its functionality and reducing manufacturing complexity. This is a disruptive technology that is transformational. Aerospace companies and government programs are focusing on the advance of metal 3D printing for aerospace engine applications in 2017. Advances have been able to make commercial additive manufacturing a reality.

Aerospace and defense customers leverage 3D systems industry-leading solutions and expertise. Vendors seek to deliver productivity in increasing speed and reliability of quality assurance and validation processes, lowering fuel costs through light weighting and parts consolidation, and increasing manufacturing productivity through innovative 3D printed casting patterns, 3D data recovery, injection-mold design, and direct metal printing of airworthy parts.

Key Topics:

Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace

Lowering the Total Cost of Manufacturing

3D Printing

AM Revolution

Fabricated metal

Modeling processes

Powder metallurgy

Wire metalurgy

Additive Manufacturing Infrastructure

Aerospace

Metal AM

Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing Tooling

Metals and alloys

Nanoparticles Theory and Computational Mechanical Properties

Key Topics Covered:



ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING FOR AEROSPACE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Driving Forces



Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Shares



Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Forecasts



1. ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING FOR AEROSPACE: MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing (AM) Process

1.2 3D Metallic Printing for Aerospace

1.2.1 EBM in Aerospace

1.3 Designing Value into Additive Manufacturing



2. ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING FOR AEROSPACE MARKET SHARES AND FORECASTS

2.1 Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Driving Forces

2.2 Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Shares

2.2.1 Bright Laser Technologies

2.2.2 GE

2.2.3 Benefits of GE Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Acquisitions

2.2.4 GE Seeks To Have Its Additive Manufacturing Business Achieve $1 Billion In Revenue by 2020

2.2.5 Desktop Metal Technology

2.2.6 Hgans Group / Digital Metal

2.2.7 Lockheed Martin

2.2.8 Sciaky Big Metal Experts:

2.3 Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Forecasts

2.4 Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Challenges

2.5 Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Segment Forecasts

2.5.1 Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Applications

2.5.2 Additive Manufacturing Materials

2.6 Market Forecast Additive Manufacturing, Market Segment Analysis

2.7 Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Pricing

2.8 Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Regional Segment Analysis

2.8.1 US Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing For Aerospace Market

2.8.2 Significant Regional Growth In Metal Additive Manufacturing in Asia



3. ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING FOR AEROSPACE PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

3.1 3D Systems Aerospace and Defense Metallic Additive Manufacturing

3.1.1 3D Systems DMP Printers

3.2 Digital Metal

3.3 GE 3D Metallurgy Printing in Jet Engines

3.3.1 GE Arcam EBM

3.3.2 GE Arcam EBM - Electron Beam Melting

3.3.3 Additive Manufacturing (AM) at GE Additive

3.4 Ancor AM Powders

3.5 Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing at NASA

3.6 3D Metallurgy Printing at SpaceX



4. ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING FOR AEROSPACE RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY

4.1 3D Printing Set To Revolutionize Manufacturing Processes Involving Metals

4.1.1 3D Printing Of High-Strength Aluminum Alloys

4.1.2 Nanoparticles of Nucleants Used To Resolve Melting And Solidification Dynamics

4.1.3 Selective Laser Melting Creates Grains Roughly Equal In Length, Width And Height

4.2 Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Aerospace Metallic Components and Parts

4.3 Additive Manufacturing of Titanium Alloy for Aerospace Components

4.4 High-Strength Nickel Based Superalloy Metal AM Rocket Engine ProjectX

4.5 Most Effective Size Range for EBAM Parts



5. ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING FOR AEROSPACE COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 3D Systems

5.1.1 3D Systems Teams with Airbus Defence and Space to Produce Metal AM satellite RF Filter

5.1.2 3D Systems Revenue

5.2 Aerojet Rocketdyne

5.2.1 Aerojet Rocketdyne Breaks Ground Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville

5.3 Airconic

5.4 Airbus

5.5 Alcoa

5.6 American Standard

5.7 BASF

5.7.1 BASF SLM Solutions

5.8 Boeing

5.8.1 Boeing AM Advantages

5.9 Bright Laser Technologies

5.10 Carpenter Technology

5.11 Cerevo

5.12 CFM International

5.12.1 CFM $1.0 Billion Leap-1a Engine Order from Cathay Pacific Places

5.13 Concept Laser

5.14 Desktop Metal

5.14.1 Desktop Metal Partners with Morris Group for Distribution

5.15 DMG Mori

5.16 EOS

5.17 Farsoon

5.18 GE

5.18.1 Formation of GE Additive: Aviation's Acquisition of Metal 3D Printer Manufacturers Concept Laser and Arcam

5.18.2 GE / Arcam AB

5.18.3 GE Arcam Drivers for Additive Manufacturing

5.18.4 GE AP&C State-Of-The-Art Powder Manufacturing Facility in Canada

5.18.1 GE / Concept Laser

5.18.2 GE AM Fuel Nozzle

5.18.3 Concept Laser

5.19 Hewlett Packard

5.20 Hgans Group / Digital Metal

5.20.1 Honeywell Aerospace and Digital Metal Exploring Joint AM Projects

5.20.2 Digital Metal Adds Titanium To Stainless Steels

5.21 Honeywell

5.21.1 Honeywell Powder Materials

5.22 Kymera

5.23 Lockheed Martin

5.24 Lumex

5.25 Markforged

5.26 Materialise NV

5.27 NanoSteel

5.28 NASA

5.29 Norsk Titanium

5.29.1 Norsk and Spirit

5.30 Optisys

5.31 Phoenix Scientific Industries Ltd (PSI)

5.32 Praxair Powders

5.33 Renishaw

5.34 Sciaky

5.34.1 Sciaky's Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM)

5.34.2 Sciaky Imaging And Sensing System Provides a Closed-Loop Control

5.34.3 Sciaky EBAM Dual Wire Feed System

5.35 Siemens

5.35.1 Siemens / Materials Solutions

5.36 SpaceX

5.36.1 SpaceX Iridium-3 Mission

5.36.2 SpaceX Printed Part To Space, Creates Printed Engine Chamber

5.37 H.C. Starck

5.37.1 H.C. Starck Amberprint

5.38 Stratasys World Leader in 3D Printing

5.38.1 Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Selected by Airbus to 3D Print Polymer Serial Flying A350 XWB Parts

5.38.2 Stratasys Defining Force in 3D Printing And Additive Manufacturing

5.38.3 Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

5.39 Tekna Group

5.39.1 Tekna Manufacturing High-Quality Metal Powders For Additive Manufacturing Applications In Aeronautics And Space

5.40 Thales

5.41 Titomic

5.41.1 Titomic Ltd, Commercializing A Process For The Additive Manufacturing Of Large Scale Titanium Parts

5.42 Trumpf adds Fraunhofer's Extreme High-Speed Laser Deposition Welding Process

5.43 United States Metal Powders

5.44 Voestalpine AG

5.45 List of Selected Metal Additive Manufacturing Companies



