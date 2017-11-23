Technavio's latest report on the children's apparel market in MEAprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005024/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the children's apparel market in MEA from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Children's apparel in MEA: market outlook

The children's apparel market in MEA is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The competition in the market is growing as it has a huge potential to progress during the forecast period. Customers are highly influenced by the western fashion culture and are updated with the latest fashion trends in children's wear.

Tamal Saha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on retail goods and services sector, says, "There is a rise in demand for better quality and international brands in the children's wear category. However, online shopping web portals are also gaining attention day-by-day. Mumzworld, Souq.com, Namshi, and Jumia.com are some of the popular online retailers in the MEA market. These retailers provide both domestic and international brands in the apparel category for children, men, and women."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the children's apparel market in MEA according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rising demand for organic apparel for children

Growing adoption of omnichannel retailing

Personalization and customization of children's apparel

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising demand for organic apparel for children

The presence of toxic chemicals in textiles leads to skin allergies and other skin reactions. Such chemicals are difficult to remove even after several wash cycles. The rise in awareness about skin-related issues has increased the demand for organic baby clothes over the years. This has provided growth potential to manufacturers of organic clothes.

"In the production of organic clothes, the materials used are mainly sourced from organic farms. In such farms, harsh chemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers are not used. This drives the demand for the baby clothes. Some of the online retailers that offer organic baby clothing in MEA market include EDGE Organics, Mumzworld, and The Baby Boutique," according to Tamal

Growing adoption of omni-channel retailing

Retailers in the children's apparel market in MEA are looking for opportunities to penetrate through online platforms. Apart from distributing products through physical stores, players are seeking to adopt omni-channel retailing. This will help the children's apparel retailers to increase revenues during the forecast period.

mr price group is one of the key retailers in South Africa, and the company follows omni-channel retailing concept to gain from customers that use the online platform for shopping. The company sells apparel, footwear, sportswear, and homeware through its own and franchise retail stores.

Personalization and customization of children's apparel

Companies follow distinct product concepts to differentiate their products and gain a larger share in the children's apparel market. Some companies also offer customized and personalized children's apparel in categories such as t-shirts, baby rompers, and others. Customers can personalize the clothes by including messages and quotes and choose between distinct colors.

inkMASH.com is a UAE-based company that sells personalized t-shirts for kids and babies and offers these products on its online web portal. Moreover, for women and men, the company sells personalized t-shirts, hoodies, and tank tops. This concept is also followed by TshirtFly.com, another company in the UAE. Similarly, in South Africa, Kidz Cardz Party Buckets sells personalized t-shirts for children.

Key vendors:

Azadea

Edcon

Fawaz Al Hokair Group

Landmark Group

mr price group

Browse Related Reports:

Global Sunglasses Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2017-2021

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005024/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com